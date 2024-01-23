35th Annual Manny Awards: Meet the 2024 MedAdvocate Jury

With a passion to continually push the creative envelope, this year’s MedAdvocate jury are bringing their international, award-winning experience to the 2024 Manny Awards. This unbiased panel of industry experts will report to the Manny Award judging table during the finalist voting session, which will be held on Thursday, March 7 in New York City.

Meet the 2024 MedAdvocate Jury Panel

Michael B. Austin, Chief Experience Officer, ConcentricLife

Michael believes that an advertising agency will save the world one day (soon). That’s because he believes creativity advances the way people experience the world, both in sickness and in health. He has gleefully exercised creative license in the health and wellness space for 20+ years, first as a copywriter, then as an award-winning executive creative director and now as a creative business leader helping ConcentricLife craft purpose-driven experiences.

As chief experience officer (CXO), his role is to help agency and client alike push beyond campaigns into experiences that linger in the human psyche. A mission accomplished by ensuring creative, strategy, and engagement disciplines are seamlessly and contextually are interwoven throughout every human/brand touchpoint. Michael and his team focus on helping clients create work that doesn’t just interrupt but connects and stays connected in order to drive affinity, along the way taking advantage of the innovation and technological opportunities that create the modern brand experience. To succeed today, the craft an agency brings to the table must extend far beyond art and copy.

Eduardo Basque, Associate Creative Director, Ogilvy Health

Eduardo Basque started his career in 1998. He had the privilege of knowing the manual craft techniques of the late 80’s, being of great importance for the development of a refined technique and knowledge of the purposes of art direction. Since then, he has worked at numerous agencies, large, medium, and small, managing to develop work within large multinational corporations and structural development of smaller agencies, contributing to the implementation of the advertising culture.

In his career, he won a series of awards such as D&AD, ADC, Clio, One Show, NYF, LIA, Eurobest, CCSP, Epica Awards, Lusos, Communication Arts, FIAP, AdForum PHNX, Gerety Awards, Creative Floor, Luum Awards, FePI, and ACT Responsible. He also has several publications in the Lürzer’s Archive magazine and was number 1 in the Bestadsontv ranking during 2011, among the best art directors in the world and number 1 among the best art directors in Brazil between 2020/21.

He has extensive experience as a Grand Jury Member in several categories at international advertising festivals, including CLIO, NYF, Lusos, El Ojo de Iberoamerica, BestAds, Global Awards, Golden Awards, WINA, FePI, Lisbon, AdForum, World Luxury Awards, Luum Awards, and Care Awards ACT Responsible.

David Cid, Senior VP, Creative Director, Harrison and Star

David would have been a physician, had his burning desire for creativity not gotten in the way. His parents still haven’t forgiven him. Twenty years later, this award-winning creative continues to seamlessly blend his two greatest passions — creativity and science — into compelling stories that drive business for ambitious brands. Throughout his career in advertising and design, David has launched brands, created memorable, long-running campaigns, won a bunch of awards, and worked in just about every category and therapeutic area in health care.

David is defined by his relentless pursuit of the human truth behind a brand—the single-minded motivation that propels people from apathy into action. And nowhere has that pursuit been more crucial than in health and wellness. He believes in “instigating” great creative—not “inspiring” it—because real breakthrough thinking comes when you challenge the status quo. It’s this thoughtful perspective and blend of digital savvy that has helped David transform the way brands interact with audiences and ultimately drive higher engagement.

Natxo Díaz, Global Head of Craft, VML Health

Natxo Díaz is global head of health craft. In this role he supports the chief creative officers across VML Health’s offices around the world to establish a global standard for health craft, as well as driving the network’s vision to create human-centered, award-winning campaigns for health.

Natxo is a leading creative director passionate about the health industry, craft and creativity, technology, and business transformation. He started his career in consumer, digital, e-commerce and commerce, CRM and advertising, before moving into health 8 years ago as creative director for Ogilvy Health Spain. In 2020, he was appointed chief creative officer for VML Health Spain and was promoted to a global role in 2023. Under Natxo’s creative leadership, VML Health has been named as Health Agency of the year in Spain by El Publicista (2021 and 2022) as well as the #2 creative agency in Spain over all categories. His campaign ‘Sugar Kids’ was named most awarded campaign in Spain in 2022 across both FMCG and Health categories.

Natxo is ranked as #5 global creative for health care by the One Show (2022) and has received over 170 awards since 2021 including Cannes Lions, Clios, LIA, Eurobest, One Show, ADC, NYFestivals and El Ojo. He has worked with clients such as Telefónica, Movistar, Endesa, Spanish Red Cross, Repsol, Toyota, SAP, DHL, Warner Bros, Spanish Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Consumer Affairs. In the pharma space, he’s worked across diverse range of therapeutic areas for GSK, Reckitt Benckiser, Pfizer, Novartis, Janssen, J&J, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Roche, MSD, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, Almirall, Beiersdorf, Daiichi Sankyo, Biogen, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Natxo is a prolific juror for international festivals such as Clio, Eurobest, Dubai Lynx, El Ojo, AD STARS, Connections, Lisbon International Advertising Festival and AdForum’s PHNX Awards. He has been president of the jury at Aspid Awards and Salud Festival.

Sam Dolin, Executive Creative Director, Klick Health

Meet Sam Dolin, the creative powerhouse who joined Klick more than three years ago. Before that, she held the esteemed title of chief creative officer of North America at Ogilvy Health. Sam is a force to be reckoned with, leading her teams with a boundless passion and an unwavering commitment to creating effective, innovative, and purpose-led work. As a builder of remarkable teams, Sam consistently inspires her crew to reach new heights and discover the unexpected. For her, delivering great creative is both an honor and a great responsibility because she understands the power of communication and inspiration can change people’s lives for the better.

Sam’s journey to becoming a top creative leader began with creating meaningful experiences for brands like Nike, Intel, Hewlett Packard, and Adidas. But it was in the health and wellness space where she found her true calling – making compelling creative that can transform people’s lives. Her extensive experience in pharmaceutical marketing spans patient, professional, and the broader health and wellness and DTC arenas. Sam’s impressive body of work has been launched in the U.S. and worldwide for first-in-class and blockbuster brands across various categories, including CNS, cardiovascular, infectious disease, diabetes, oncology, respiratory, vaccines, and so much more.

Sam’s work has been recognized across the industry’s top shows, including Cannes Lions, Clios, LIAs, The Creative Floor, New York Festivals, MM&M, Manny Awards, Webby’s, and more. Sam is a contributing industry thought leader, who has sat on juries for top shows, including Clio Health, LIAs, New York Festivals, Webbys, Manny Awards, and MM+M. She’s also committed to generations of creative leaders, and served as a 2023 Coach, Mentor, and Speaker for LIAs’ LIAisons program.

Dave Garson, Executive Creative Director, Relevate Health

Dave always says that data is cooler than creative. And so, Dave is focused on working with data-driven strategies and omnichannel know-how to fuel the engagement solutions and creativity that Relevate Health is known for.

Dave has spent his career in creative advertising, leading both big pharma network agencies and small shops. His years of experience have taken him from Madison Avenue to Europe and back. Along the way he’s helped propel Most Creative Agency and Agency Of The Year wins, and sat on juries of some of the most prestigious industry award shows. This path has led Dave across a range of high-science, oncology, launch brands in HCP and DTP, multiple indication management, disease education and franchise/portfolio management. Through it all, Dave’s entrepreneurial spirit has kept his style and love of creative leadership fresh.

Diane Iler-Smith, Chief Creative Officer, Biolumina

Diane leads the creative department at Biolumina, a healthcare advertising agency currently focused in oncology. Overseeing a team of more than 130 art directors and copywriters, she is responsible for ensuring the creative quality and integrity of the agency’s work. Diane has a Masters degree in biology and started her career in advertising as a copywriter. Diane is married to her college lab partner and is the proud mother of two millennials. She enjoys discovering new biodynamic wines, listening to podcasts on her drive into the NYC, and spending time with family and friends.

Jae Lee, Associate Creative Director, Moon Rabbit

During his childhood, Jae found a powerful way to connect with his special needs brother using a simple sketchbook and crayons. They spoke a distinctive language, communicating through vibrant crayon strokes and understanding the impact of visual communication.

Now, as the associate creative director at Moon Rabbit, Jae carries those invaluable lessons into his work. Each project he takes on is more than just a job; it’s an opportunity to bring those early experiences to life. Jae still channels the spirit of those early crayon conversations, infusing each project with heartfelt compassion and the aim to simplify communication in health care.

Renata Maia, Global Chief Creative Officer, VML Health

Renata Maia served as the first global chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson Health. She spent much of her career at WPP agencies including VMLY&R and Grey. During her 10 years at what was then Y&R where she was regional creative director, she oversaw 19 countries and led three main creative centers of excellence.

In her prior position at AREA 23, Renata won more than 50 awards including a Grand LIA in Art Direction in Pharma & Medical Craft plus several golds at the London International Awards, a Cannes Lion, 8 Clios, 6 pencils at the one show, 2 ADC cubes, a Webby, 5 MM&M awards, and 4 Bricks at the Creative Floor among many other renowned creative shows.

She has served as a juror at the London International Awards, Clio Health Awards, The New York Festival Global Awards, Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, Clube de Criação do Paraná (Brazil) plus many Luerzer’s Archive student and work selection juries. She was part of the 50/50 Initiative from the Art Directors Club whose goal is to bring equal gender representation to the creative industries, specifically in award show juries, speaking engagements and boards of directors.

Dina Peck, Chief Creative Officer, Patients & Purpose

Dina’s passion pulses through Purpose Group where she oversees all creative and emerging digital ideation and execution. Dina’s non-stop energy and creativity have led to 20+ years of extraordinary purpose-driven work for consumers, patients, caregivers, and HCPs. And it’s the work that has made her a well-metaled woman, taking her to the Inspiration Stage at Cannes Lions and on executive jury panels across the industry.

Her deep commitment to health literacy for the past 20+ years has catapulted brands creating deep understanding and driving action. “Without health literacy there is no inclusion. We have seen time and time again that health literacy is tied to understanding and action in every nook of health care.”

Dina’s tremendous depth of experience extends to almost every therapeutic area out there. Using omnichannel customer segmentation strategies to deliver audience-appropriate content or develop customer acclimation strategies, Dina continues to change the way healthcare companies communicate with people.

Susan Perlbachs, Chief Creative Officer, EVERSANA INTOUCH

As a member of the EVERSANA INTOUCH leadership team, Susan brings strong creative vision and business acumen to fuel breakthrough campaigns and experiences that resonate.​​​ With more than 20 years of experience in health care, marketing, and the digital space, Susan offers a fresh, relevant perspective, inspiring teams to deliver highly effective creative for U.S. and global brands, and for healthcare professional and consumer audiences.

Her healthcare background includes launches in almost every major therapeutic area, for professional, DTC, and DTP audiences. Her work includes campaigns for EpiPen, Pradaxa, JDRF, Nuvigil, Atrovent, and Novartis Animal Health, to name a few.

She is proud of recent work including the Gold Cannes Lions-winning “Inequality you Can’t Ignore” campaign, award-winning Vyvanse professional campaign, “Erase the Line” for the Chrysalis Initiative, “Data Points to Rare”, “The Last Plaque for Psoriasis” Cure Now, “Fierce for Connor” for Kindness Over MD, and “Defuse the Ticking Lyme Bomb” for Global Lyme Alliance.

Susan was honored to be a speaker at Cannes Lions Health, delivering a standing room only talk, “Social Centricity: Impacting Circles of Influence to Change Behavior,” to be named one of PharmaVoice’s Top 100 Most Inspiring People, and to be an HBA Rising Star during her tenure at FCB. She is pleased to have been named one of the 2023 Women of Distinction by MM+M.

She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Diplomacy and World Affairs from Occidental College in Los Angeles and studied at University of Cairo. She’s a former member of the Writers Guild of America and continues to write her passion and truth every free moment she has.

Debra Polkes, Executive VP, Managing Director, FCBCURE

Debra is a seasoned creative leader with a remarkable 25-year career in healthcare and pharmaceutical advertising, where she has consistently demonstrated her prowess in guiding teams and clients toward the development and execution of emotionally resonant and engaging ideas that have the power to build and transform brands.

Debra’s impact in the industry is underscored by her pivotal role in shaping and launching some of the most iconic brands within their respective categories. Her work and leadership have not gone unnoticed, earning recognition from esteemed industry award shows worldwide including Cannes Lions, Clio Health, The Creative Floor Awards, D&AD, and The One Show.

She finds inspiration in the dynamic intersection of technology and health, dedicating herself to staying at the forefront of emerging trends in these areas. Debra’s commitment to excellence, coupled with her dedication to innovation, positions her as a driving force in the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare communications.

Gary Scheiner, Executive Creative Director, Avalere Health

Gary Scheiner has had a pretty fulfilling career so far. His first commercial ran during the Super Bowl. He launched several car brands for GM, a wine brand for Kraft, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation, created hand-in-hand with the actor. He’s worked with A-list celebrities, Grammy-winning musicians, and Academy Award-winning directors. He even recorded a Beatles’ song at Abbey Road Studios, on the Hammond B3 organ Paul McCartney played on the original track. (That was cool!) But of all the amazing work he’s been a part of, he’s most excited about right now­–in health care, with all its innovation and game-changing, life-changing products and services.

For 30 years, Gary has had one foot in healthcare marketing and one foot in advertising, a dual perspective that has kept his work fresh and unexpected. The proof is in the results. He built three successful consumer healthcare practices at three different nonhealthcare agencies. His campaigns for Schering-Plough and Allergan both became cultural icons that lit up social media and late-night talk shows. The Viberzi campaign was #26 on AdAge’s top 50 most talked about campaigns of the year—the only healthcare campaign on the list.

Gary’s work has been honored with hundreds of creative and effectiveness awards – from Cannes Lions, Clios, Caples, Creative Floor, Kellys, ADDYs, Globals, MM&Ms, Manny’s, NY Festival (Best of Show), to DMA ECHO Awards (Best of Show – twice), Webbys, OMMAs. A regular on award show juries, Gary was inducted into the DTC Perspectives Hall of Fame in 2018 for a career of creating differentiating, motivating consumer healthcare marketing.

As executive creative director at Avalere Health, Gary oversees a talented team developing the next generation of groundbreaking ideas in rare disease across neurology, hematology, dermatology, and nephrology. And he couldn’t be more excited.

About the MedAdvocate voting process

During the voting process to determine Manny Awards, a second level of assessment is conducted by a carefully vetted jury of industry experts. Finalists in each category, determined by the initial online voting process, are reviewed in detail by the judging panel. The “MedAdvocate” panel consists of unbiased representatives who analyze the outstanding components of each finalist creative award campaign as part of an inspiring dialogue.

This process is repeated for each category finalist for every creative category. Following the panel’s discussion, the Manny Awards MedAdvocate Jury is asked to cast their blind ballots to determine the winning campaigns.

About the Manny Awards

For three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 600 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.

The 35th Annual Manny Awards ceremony will take place on April 25, 2024 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, New York City.

