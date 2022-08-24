https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/BioSpacePascalTouchon.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-08-24 11:39:49 2022-08-24 11:39:49 77 jobs on the chopping block as Atara pivots pipeline strategy