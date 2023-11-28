A healthy influence

By Brittany Fryman, ConcentricLife

The dawn of influencer culture happened well before the modern-day internet.

The influencer microcosm has existed since school lunchrooms have existed. This is not to say that lunchrooms are where influencing started, but they certainly provided a gathering place for young minds primed for a new kind of sales pitch. It all began when someone unwrapped the newest snack from their lunch; or pulled the latest Trapper Keeper from their backpack; or wore shoes to school that would inevitably turn heads. Other kids would take notice, and parents would soon field requests for these items until, almost by magic, the entire lunchroom began to morph into a place full of children with new snacks, folders, and shoes.

The internet and social media just embellished this process and put the people accustomed to setting the trends in front of millions of others, giving their influence unparalleled weight and gravitas. Thus, the era of the influencer was born.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical industry started to take notice of the shifting trend toward influencers, albeit slightly later than its Consumer Package Goods (CPG) counterpart. The hashtag #medicaltiktok now has almost 8 billion views on TikTok. This increase represents many of the Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) across the globe taking to social media to combat anti-science rhetoric, inform patients about health and wellness practices, and set themselves apart as industry experts and movement makers. But even this sort of attention in the medical field is not new.

Remember when the Ice Bucket Challenge started in 2014, when hundreds of thousands of people opted to pour freezing cold buckets of ice water over their heads, all in pursuit of raising awareness for a condition most had never heard of? Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare disease. Yet, if you were to ask someone about the condition, they would likely recall the crazed viral movement with fondness. They may have even participated at one point, opting to donate to the ALS Foundation or passing the chilling challenge on to their friends and family.

While influencing itself has changed through the years, influencers have established their niche and value. Collectively, they have demonstrated a keen ability to inform the masses and drive demand and donations in the case of the Ice Bucket Challenge. So, if tapping into influencers is no longer considered a trend but widely adopted as a norm, how can brands effectively use them in their marketing efforts going forward?

It all begins with the brief. Clearly articulating the brand’s needs and defining expectations for success ensures that future partnerships are worth the investment. Establishing a common ground of understanding is also essential to the process. In the past several years, a seismic shift has occurred in the success measurements of social and digital content. That change extends to how influencer content should be evaluated. A piece of content’s virality does not always measure its actual value. The accurate measure of success is benchmarked with engagement indicators.

In most cases, brand awareness is not the sole objective of an influencer campaign. Oftentimes, the desired outcome, from a brand perspective, is to drive demand — be that in the doctor’s office or at the store level. Demand can be measured on social media through an end user’s expressed interest: think likes and comments, sharing, saving, pinning, or even reposting. A favorite performance indicator amongst social media strategists, public relations professionals, and influencer managers is Engagement Rate per Impression. This percentage illustrates the effectiveness of driving engagement from a single piece of content which can easily be compared to other types of content.

When a brand is ready to engage with influencers, the process for vetting brand ambassadors must be well defined. Influencer identification should consider the brief, brand, influencer, content publication, and proliferation.

The brief will define the campaign’s objectives, budget, and timing. All key stakeholders should agree on these pillars before launching a search for influencers.

Regarding the brand, a shared and nuanced understanding of the regulations that need to be addressed for each activation should be in place.

Each influencer’s reach, engagement, content development capabilities, and tone are integral to ensuring campaign alignment. A commonly held misconception is that influencers must have a huge audience. In reality, an influencer can be anyone with content creation capabilities, a platform for publication, and a message to share. They can be incredibly niche with a small audience or be an A-list celebrity. This gives brands ample leeway and opportunity to leverage those influencer audiences in spaces ranging from general wellness all the way to rare diseases, as demonstrated with the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Understanding where the content is being published is key to successful execution. For example, if the content creator has established a presence on YouTube and the brand only has an audience on Facebook, then a strategic consensus should be reached for how the brand will grow and maintain the audience on YouTube after the conclusion of the influencer campaign.

This brings up the final consideration: how does the influencer activation fit into the more extensive marketing and communication plan? Influencer campaigns should never be executed in a vacuum. They need to support the brand’s overall messaging and objectives. The influencer content should be a tactical driver that leads users to the next step in an engagement plan with solid architecture.

Relying on influencers to create and publish content on behalf of a brand is a reliable marketing activation that typically has a high return on investment. It’s a proven and ever-evolving tactic, not just a social fad. As such, forward-thinking marketing managers should strongly consider optimizing their 2024 plans to include influencer activations. For big and small brands, there’s always the opportunity to diversify content, increase reach, and maybe, just maybe, launch the next fad that gets people doing something outrageous, like spilling ice-cold water all over their heads, all in the name of your brand activation.