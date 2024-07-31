A moment to reflect: a different perspective on current pharma industry challenges

By Ross Maclean M.D., Precision AQ

Today’s serving of alphabet noodle soup to the biopharma industry –IRA, JCA, AAV, VC, and PM to list just five – may seem unpalatable, but the bigger picture is enticing. To focus disproportionately on the challenges is an understandable, tactical response, but we feel that the industry is on the cusp of a new era of growth and transformation, and that this should be celebrated.

In the past 30 years, the biopharma industry has been highly successful in numerous areas, including genomics, immuno-oncology drug development, personalized medicine, and the expansion of availability and acceptability of real-world evidence in regulatory and health technology assessment (HTA) discussions, to name a few. These successes have each spurred greater public scrutiny, leading to current industry headwinds such as the following.

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) – signed into law by President Biden in August 2022, empowering the federal Department of Health & Human Services to negotiate drug prices directly with manufacturers

EU Joint Clinical Assessment (JCA) – a transformational plan to share many stages of HTA across all markets in the European Union

Adeno-associated virus (AAV) delivery vector as a safe, effective tool in gene therapy – despite the promise of this technology, there remain many challenges, some including basic scientific techniques

Venture capital (VC) funding – investor and capital market uncertainty has impacted the availability and long-term appeal of biopharma investments in the post-pandemic era

Personalized medicine (PM) – the advent of cell and gene therapies, and more targeted therapies in oncology, oblige biopharma to play a much greater role in supporting the patient’s path to treatment.

We have six ideas, three to acknowledge and three to anticipate, that biopharma leaders may wish to ponder and plan around moving through 2024 and beyond, as illustrated in Figure 1.

Acknowledge that product value is dynamic, evolving over the life of the branded product, and that, for some treatments, the value may be questionable

The value of a drug changes over time as providers determine how best to use it, patient selection becomes more nuanced, new indications arise, and, ultimately, the price falls upon loss of exclusivity. Thus, launch is perhaps the most unfavorable moment to assess value. However, many drugs do not follow this pattern. The SGLT2 class dapagliflozin is a great illustration of dynamic value, with an initial relatively straightforward indication for Type 2 diabetes (T2DM) followed by expansion into cardiac and renal protection. More controversially, HAS and the Federal Joint Committee (GBA) report that less than half of new products offer true therapeutic value and that the time has come for biopharma to take a serious look at “added value”.1

Across the life cycle of a brand, the real meaning of value should be articulated to:

Patients: biopharma should be willing to capture value beyond metrics such as survival and academic PRO tools, the latter struggling to translate into endpoints of meaning to patients

Payers: biopharma must demonstrate the impact of their treatments on near-term direct healthcare costs in contrast to the health technology assessment (HTA) fondness for “lifetime cost-per-QALY”(quality-adjusted life-year), a theoretical construct that may inform long-term value but not near-term affordability

Healthcare systems: biopharma can underline the generalizability of clinical trial data to real-world patient populations who seek care at their local hospital, invariably different in gender, race, and ethnicity

Governments: biopharma needs to do a much better job of articulating the value novel medicines add to a population and GDP

Acknowledge the primacy of the patient and the place-in-care of the product

The challenges faced by patients often have parallels in the biopharma industry:

Navigating their disease – “What is best for me and my family today and for our future?”

Accessing relevant information – “How do I find out about this new medicine and if it is appropriate for me?”

Access to innovation – “Where can I get objective, balanced guidance on my treatment options, what is best for me, and what are the cost implications?”

The biopharma industry is at an inflection point. Patients are demanding insightful, useful information accessible in a format that informs shared decision-making with family, clinicians, and other stakeholders. Different generations are comfortable with different media, from the Greatest Generation trusting the in-person doctor visit, Boomers seeking the written word through mass media, to Gen Z with virtual and online needs and expectations. This presents an opportunity to drive information exchange through engagement that is patient-centric first and product-centric second.

Acknowledge that when a product has been superseded it should be replaced.

Biopharma leaders ought to recognize that peers involved in healthcare quality have decades of experience in driving safe and appropriate drug use, especially when it relates to treatments with questionable benefit-risk profiles. The seminal work of Mark Beers has advanced the concept of potentially inappropriate medicines (PIM) in the elderly, culminating in the Beers Criteria championed by the American Geriatrics Society (AGS). And most recently, the FDA has elevated its oversight of drugs approved in the United States under the Accelerated Approval (AA) process when such medicines have failed to provide the requisite objective evidence or for whom the evidence has proven inconclusive or overtly non-efficacious.

In short, biopharma has the opportunity take an active role in the managed exit of less effective medicines. Many medicines in pharma companies’ lockers may have better alternatives but stay on the market. Pharma should be more active in supporting shifts to more effective medicines.

Prepare for the longer-term

Since 2012, pharma companies have “invested” more than $750 billion in stock buybacks while spending approximately $700 billion on R&D. We invite the reader to draw their own conclusions from these eye-watering figures. However, couple them with the pressure of providing consistently upbeat quarterly earnings reports to the investment community, the focus of C-suite attention is firmly on near-term stock performance.

Overall, though, biopharma is a mature industry, albeit highly dynamic in terms of organic growth and expansion through acquisition. For example, the average corporate age of the firms with a “Top 10” anticipated launch in 2023 was over 130 years (range 14-308 years) and only six of these firms originated 475 drugs between them.2 Applying the 1-in-10 rule for overall success from Phase I through III (9.6 percent average, range 5–26 percent) translates to multiple launches in the coming years (excluding incremental LCM indications, acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures).2,3 This presents the opportunity to balance near-term revenue goals and shareholder returns with longer-term scientific advances.

Prepare for tomorrow’s innovation

Alleviation of burdensome symptoms and dire diagnoses through novel treatments is to be applauded. Our deeper understanding of the genetic basis for disease informs more precise diagnosis and treatments, even extending to a cure for many diseases, surely a cause for celebration. Pharma should play a greater role in helping healthcare systems benefit from innovation. For example, with about 800 global centers structured to support the administration of CAR-T (a therapy with >80 percent efficacy), there is clearly a role for biopharma to help prepare, scale, and expedite the required infrastructure.

A broad swathe of biopharma innovation is currently addressing leading global drivers of morbidity and mortality, spanning malaria, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, innumerable cancers, and cognitive impairment, to list just four. Lest we forget, as recently as 1982, H2 antagonists were among the world’s most prescribed drugs for peptic ulcer, until H. pylori was recognized as the issue and a course of antibiotics the solution.4 Prior to the arrival of IO drugs for many cancers, malignant melanoma, one of the most feared tumors, had a 90 percent nine-month mortality rate. Yet patients can now reasonably anticipate IO-based survival up to 10 years among initial treatment responders.

Thirty years later, with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biopharma industry was able to develop both vaccines and treatments within a matter of months, with the mRNA vaccine technology offering a foundation for multiple novel treatments in the years ahead. However, the innovation and science were quickly lost in a sea of noise around profits and share prices, surely a missed opportunity to shape the image of Big Pharma more favorably.

Prepare for an empowered, informed patient

Population-level genomic sequencing, offering on-demand risk profiles to inform patient awareness and guide pre-emptive treatment, complemented by a deeper understanding of its benefit-risk profile and how that shapes a patient’s willingness to pay, is not some far-fetched scenario but rather a foreseeable healthcare model. Indeed, securing patient input on diagnostic pathways and treatment trajectories has the potential to improve their engagement, satisfaction, and health outcomes.

Any perception that the biopharma industry is in terminal decline is wrong. It is fair to say that the U.S. and EU markets present challenging headwinds, but these can be navigated. The remarkable scientific advances and innovations that we hear of daily offer huge potential for our industry to deliver life altering medicines to people in need, keeping the increasingly informed patient as a key partner in the process. 2024 offers a moment to reflect, and our hope is that we have articulated some issues and opportunities for you to consider and discuss with your colleagues.

