One is going, one is staying – and getting a promotion. Almost on the heels of news that Rich Levy – longtime creative director of the FCB Health Network – is leaving, Dana Maiman, president and CEO, announced that Kathleen Nanda has been promoted to executive creative director of FCB Health New York.

Levy is departing after almost a decade at the network, and according to a statement given by the network to AdWeek, has no immediate plans to join another agency. Levy came to FCB Health Network after a lengthy career in consumer advertising. “I’ve sold beer, wireless phones, Coca-Cola, travel, shampoo, a baseball team, a bank, and much, much more,” he says in his not-yet-updated LinkedIn profile.

Nanda joined the FCB Health New York team in September 2011, where network executives say she has been producing award-winning, results-producing, exceptional creative work for launch brands, Fortune 100 clients, and start-up biotechs. Nanda started her career at JWT, working on iconic consumer brands including Ford and AT&T.

“Kathleen has been an integral part of our phenomenal and unparalleled growth over the years,” Maiman says. “So it is only natural that she would step into this position.”

“Working closely with Dana and Rich [Levy] these past eight years has given me a valuable foundation to build on as I transition into this new role,” Nanda says. “It’s an exciting time to be at FCB Health New York and I’m thrilled to be in a position that can help us continue to build on our tremendous success.”