Q&A with CDM New York’s New Creative Leadership Team

Med Ad News caught up with CDM New York’s new creative leaders – Executive Creative Director David Stemler, recently from The Bloc, and Executive VP, Group Creative Directors Felipe Munhoz and Bruno Brasileiro, recently from Area 23 – for a conversation about what they are hoping to achieve at the agency and the challenges facing healthcare advertising during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Med Ad News: What brought you to CDM?

David Stemler: CDM is a storied agency, it’s been around in the industry for so long, and it’s been known for such amazing work over the years and has such a storied legacy of being an innovator, and being a disruptor not only in healthcare but in advertising in general. For Bruno, Felipe, and myself, this was an opportunity for us to carve out the next chapter at CDM and view it as a blank slate to really build something that we view as the future of creativity not just in health but in advertising in general. Our vision, on what we connected on and what brought us together, we feel that there is nothing more important than health in the world and we feel like the best of the best work out there should be in health. We want to make that possible, and we want to make an agency, and build an agency, that is doing that best-in-class work across the board. We’re very grateful to CDM for bringing us all in and giving us that opportunity to craft and carve the future of what is such a storied agency.

Bruno Brasileiro: We’ve been having different trajectories, our own trajectories in the past, being at different agencies, where three of is, separately, had opportunities to learn from some of the best in this industry. When David was offered the opportunity to come to CDM, he offered us the same opportunity to use everything that we’ve learned and experiences that we had learned in the past few years to come to CDM and apply that in such a wonderful environment, with such a beautiful foundation. We couldn’t be more excited to have this opportunity to be able to look ahead and keep building this amazing story that CDM has, by applying everything that we’ve learned, applying everything that we’ve lived, it’s really exciting.

Med Ad News: What are the things you are hoping to apply that you have experienced?

Bruno Brasileiro: In the past few years, what we saw, is a big shift in creative advertising for pharma. I feel some of the agencies in the industry had begun to raise the bar for what pharma advertising was. I think it was a big movement all over the world, and the kind of work being done by agencies all across the board shows that pharma advertising is being elevated to new standards and I think that my biggest learning in the past five years was seeing that process take shape and how agencies, including the ones we’ve been at, were pushing the boundaries and getting clients more open to bolder ideas and to see the benefit of breaking rules, of changing behavior. I think that was a very important and remarkable experience for me. And being able to bring that with me to CDM, to apply my learnings to help build CDM’s future was a very exciting opportunity.

David Stemler: Healthcare over the past five years, and much to the credit of these two gentlemen, underwent a renaissance in terms of the caliber of the work that was being done. And if you look at what’s winning at Cannes Lions these days … the work has to do with health in one way or another. The quality of the work in the healthcare space just has to be better. So for me, that’s why it was so important to me to be able to bring in Bruno and Felipe because that’s what they’ve been doing their entire career. If you look at their body of work, both inside of healthcare and out, their attention to craft and their passion for creativity is unparalleled. That’s what we want to bring to the table at CDM, that’s what we want to be measured against in the industry. I often say that I love the work that is being done for Burger King … but this is health, there is nothing more important than health, and we should be doing work that is at least as good as Burger King if not better. I want CDM to be filled with that spirit, that we can do work of that caliber that raises that bar. We want CDM to be the next-definition creative agency in the industry.

Felipe Munhoz: When you look back five years ago where pharma advertising was, you had a division, you had a barrier. You had consumer advertising, and you had pharma advertising. More and more we’re seeing professionals jump from one to the other, people from pharma going into consumer advertising, and people from consumer coming into pharma, because the ideas and work are achieving the same kind of level. The work that pharma is doing, it’s not just good work by pharma standards, it’s good work by advertising standards. When you go to Cannes, what are the pharma agencies getting Lions in? Not only Health Lions, they’re getting Lions in other categories. So more and more it’s like there is no division anymore. It’s no longer the specific kind of work that only people “born” in pharma could do.

David Stemler: One thing that’s so important to us, it’s not only doing the best possible work in the industry, it’s how we do that work. One thing that Bruno, Felipe, and I really believe in is a culture of inclusivity and making sure that our agency is not a tale of two agencies, that we don’t have our Cannes-winning component over here, and everyone else separated out doing all the client work over there. Rather, we think the opportunity to do amazing, breakthrough work for our clients, should be motivating and driving every single team, because the best of the best work can come from real, billable client work. I see a lot of the healthcare award-winning work is coming from the nonprofit sector, we love that work, we’re pursuing some of that work ourselves, but we want everyone at CDM to view every brief that comes on their desks as an opportunity to do life-changing, award-winning meaningful work on behalf of the patients it serves. So our focus is really making sure that the entire agency is infused with that passion for doing bigger and better work and that it’s not the same group of people who get to touch some of the more craft-oriented projects. At the same time, we want to make sure that our focus is squarely on our clients and the amazing opportunity that each of them represent.

In healthcare, you have the luxury of working on brands for which you do not need to invent a purpose. These brands come with a real purpose. They really have the opportunity to change lives and in some cases, save lives. And so, it’s so important that we tell those stories with invention, passion, and every creative bone in our body, because the stories we have to tell in health, are some of the best you’ll find out there in the world. So we really believe that CDM going forward has all of the opportunity in the world to create some of the best work in the industry and beyond.

Med Ad News: What would you like to accomplish in the next few years at CDM?

David Stemler: We’re very focused in oncology, rare disease, and consumer right now at CDM. CDM has always been known for having a broad spectrum of clients, we really work across disease states, but there is such amazing research happening in oncology and rare disease right now. It’s an area we’re very passionate about, we have a lot of expertise in, so we really want to unleash that. On the consumer side, Felipe, Bruno, and I all have worked in consumer our entire careers, whether in health or out of health. We bring that to the table and we want that to be infused into what we are doing. We definitely want to push for more and more, and better and better, consumer work coming out of CDM.

The other space that is of paramount importance right now, if you look at the healthcare landscape, is health tech. Health tech, for years, has been receiving a lot of interest from venture capital and a lot of cash infusion, but it hasn’t necessarily yet been achieving a great deal of profit. So you haven’t necessarily seen healthcare agencies going after health tech in the same way that they have been going after the pharma clients that they are so reliant on. But I think that’s going to change over the next couple of years. CDM has been ahead of that curve, and we would like to keep up that momentum. So partnering with healthcare companies to change the trajectory, for them to start actually realizing their value, is something that CDM is very much committed to.

Med Ad News: What do you consider to be one of the biggest challenges for healthcare advertising at this point in time?

David Stemler: The pandemic changed three years of change into three weeks, and really ripped the Band-Aid off of remote, nonpersonal selling. And agencies have had to learn a new language overnight in a lot of ways. CDM has always had that digital reputation and chops and I think that is something that we are excited to tap into as we sort of break through the barriers to really connecting with physicians, connecting with patients through the digital, remote world that we now inhabit. I don’t think that the world prior to the pandemic is coming back in the same way, there are some changes that are definitely going to be permanent, Telehealth adoption is certainly one of them, and it’s going to be very important that we stay several steps ahead of that trend. And the work that we’re currently doing with every single one of our clients has that transformation built in. We are actively pursuing long-term strategies, not just short-term pandemic strategies that are aggressively targeting the remote future that we are all going to be a part of.