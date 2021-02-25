Q&A with Klick’s Lori Grant, Greg Rice and Ari Schaefer

Med Ad News talked with Klick Health CEO Lori Grant and new Co-Presidents Greg Rice and Ari Schaefer about the recent appointment of Rice and Schaefer; the introduction of new business units; what clients are seeking from the agency; and Klick’s work during the pandemic.

Med Ad News: What lead to the appointment of the co-presidents?

Lori Grant: We have been experiencing double-digit growth since our inception, and that means there is a tremendous amount of opportunity at Klick to drive that continued momentum that we always talk about, and that scaling of the magic. … Like always, in Klick time, we’ve been working together on this for the past couple of years. We introduced Ari and Greg formally to their new roles to the organization in December, at our virtual town hall. … we’re very excited for them, and very excited for everyone at Klick and for what they bring to all of us.

Like always, this is an evolution of our story, the same story, but a new chapter in our journey in scaling the magic. We have this incredible luxury in that our highest priority is and always has been, how we curate and scale our magic. And in this evolution, we’re really proud of the fact that our ability to bring everyone together and offer leadership even more opportunity is really important.

Greg Rice: Ari and I have both been with the organization for more than a decade. We each joined the company when there were less than 200 people. So we’ve been part of this amazing company, deeply rooted in digital and technology, being a real commercialization partner to our clients. And along that road of evolution we’ve seen so much amazing talent joint this organization. Ari and I are tremendously proud to step into these new roles, and to help continue to nurture our business, our internal teams, and our next generation of leaders at Klick.

Ari Schaefer: The only thing that I’ll add is that not only Greg and I have been at the agency for a decade, we’ve worked together, in a lot of ways, at different client relationships. When I first joined the agency, Greg and I worked very closely, and have since that time. And that partnership and friendship actually gives us the capacity to collaborate on things in a really powerful way. We don’t have to get caught up to speed or caught up in really explicit demarcation lines of responsibilities, we can bring different viewpoints to the problems and opportunities of the agency, and we can so in a really complementary way. We tend to operate with a pretty low ego and we can make sure that we value each other’s perspectives, and that lets us move forward very quickly, even though we’re having very healthy debates, we can move forward without a lot of friction.

Med Ad News: Do you have specific goals you would like to accomplish in 2021 or over the next few years?

Ari Schaefer: We’re so focused on scaling our magic, and what that means to use is our ability to maintain our culture and our positive momentum, while continuing to grow the agency. The double-digit growth, the momentum we continue to have – that is a tremendous opportunity, but we also need to be conscious of what got us here, and what gives us the power to do such amazing work for our teams, for our clients, and for their brands. And that’s a focus for us within the next year, especially as we continue to accelerate our growth, not just grow linearly.

Greg Rice: I would add that what Ari and I are really excited about in our work is that our model is different. And our business model is different, it’s one of an ecosystem of right-size teams that are dedicated to our clients’ business. It’s enabling Ari and I to really work in a complementary way, to help closely support our internal teams and our clients’ business without adding the slownesses that may come from a more traditional hierarchical model. We believe that approach will help us scale the magic.

Med Ad News: What type of work and clients is Klick courting in 2021?

Lori Grant: We’ve always been laser-focused in life sciences and will continue to be laser-focused in life-sciences, with a lot of our clients being pharma, biotech, health systems, etc. I think with the introduction of the new practices – our [Klick] Intelligence team, led by Keri Hettel, which really helps our clients bring more of a competitive advantage, through enhanced knowledge of markets and customers, and through the introduction of our Scientific Innovation head, Tim Mitchell. We have the industry’s largest medical group integrated all across the agency. The introduction of Scientific Innovation helps us solve a lot of client challenges in ways that they never thought possible. The expansion of our Policy & Advocacy team, led by David Bowen, with the introduction of Randi Goeckeler and Brandi Bank, help us think about a lot of the ways that our work is deeply affected by government decisions – things like reimbursement, and scientific research, and regulatory approvals, and policy decisions that can expand or contract the use of medicines or health services, are really important. And the demand for our services in that area is expanding quite dramatically as is the demand for our services under technology practices and strategy and analytics. … all of these things are designed to really lean in to listening on what our clients’ needs are, to make sure we’re responding to them, and to becoming that true commercialization and business partner to our clients in ways that others may not be.

This year, we’re literally coming up on a year that we have been working from home, and a year from where we took the decision to have everyone work from home. But this year is really very special, because we have been directly involved in vaccines and pandemic-related initiatives. We’re a private company, we don’t mention our clients’ names, but the work that we’re doing on vaccine launches, the work that we’re doing in supporting various vaccine-related clinical trials, the work that we’re doing on the policy and advocacy side as it relates to vaccine knowledge, the work that we’re doing on various vaccine confidence initiatives, we’re so proud to be at the epicenter of many of these vaccine-related activities, so that we can get to the other side of this pandemic and we can return to some level of what a new normal might look like.

Med Ad News: What kinds of services are clients demanding more of from Klick that they had not been previously?

Lori Grant: All of the new practices are a multitude of things that they are looking for, they’re looking for a single point of accountability. Along with this, are the things that we already do brilliantly – our social media practice, is something that our clients are looking for. Our medical team, which is large and very inclusive, we’re seeing more clients pull us even into Phase II work, either find patients and/or craft what the future looks like, and we’re very excited by that. At the end of the day, what they’re looking for is a business partner who can be a single point of accountability, who can help them commercialize and understand the intricacies of end-to-end commercialization of bringing great products to patients who need them. And this year, more than any other, it’s an incredible time to be in health care, and we’re very proud to be here.