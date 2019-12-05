Med Ad News caught up with Carl Turner, Klick’s new chief brand strategy officer, to ask him about his career and what he wants to accomplish in his new role. The Toronto-based agency announced Turner’s hire late last month.

You had a long and varied career even before moving to healthcare marketing. What attracted you to healthcare marketing, and why do you stay?

Nothing is more important in people’s lives than their health and health is related to everything. I think that’s why having a varied career with varied experiences leads to success in the industry.

Why Klick? What was it about the agency that made you want to move?

This place is an idea factory. The talent level is so high that you find yourself brushing up against the brightest minds in the industry. Klick’s entrepreneurial and hacker-roots culture also encourages mashups between disciplines that can really lead to unique solutions.

What are your business goals for your first 100 days on the job? What would you like to see happen in a year, or even five years?

I’m focused on attracting the industry’s top strategists to Klick’s already incredibly talented Brand Strategy team. I want to inspire the team and create the types of ideas that can’t be found elsewhere. I also want to create a space where strategists can cultivate their craft, learn from one another and grow. I’m really excited about where we’re going to take things.

What are the challenges you think the healthcare advertising industry faces? What do you think can be done to tackle them?

I think the industry needs to do more work identifying and recruiting diverse talent in terms of age, gender, race, and sexual orientation at all levels to drive new ideas and remove bias from the advertising that’s put into the world. It’s also important to attract early-career talent to healthcare advertising and provide a culture that supports their growth and development in the industry.

It’s also time to change the people outside our industry’s perception that healthcare advertising isn’t overly creative. There’s a big opportunity for us to elevate the craft and infuse more creativity into healthcare campaigns. We can start by recruiting creative minds from other industries; digging deeper to find culturally relevant insights and more nuanced audience beliefs to fuel our work; setting a higher bar for research around our creative ideas and campaigns; and bringing creative new research methodologies to the table. We should also start looking to address audience needs in ways beyond simply producing an ad to improve the overall patient, caregiver, and HCP experience.

Where will you be based? Are you planning to move to Canada, or will you be based in Klick’s NYC office?

I am splitting my time between our NYC and Toronto offices.

Are you building a new team under you, or taking command of an already established group?

I’m building on an extremely talented Brand Strategy team that was established before I arrived. I’m blown away by the level of talent here and am searching for the most brilliant minds to continue growing the team.