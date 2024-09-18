A second Zantac cancer trial ends with hung jury

Sept 18 (Reuters) – The latest trial over claims that the discontinued heartburn drug Zantac causes cancer ended with a hung jury on Wednesday, as jurors in Chicago were unable to agree on whether Boehringer Ingelheim must pay damages to an Illinois man who said he developed prostate cancer as a result of taking the drug, according to the man’s lawyer.
 
It was the second time a jury failed to reach a verdict at trial during the ongoing wave of litigation over the now-discontinued drug.
 
“We appreciate the jury’s careful consideration,” Eric Olson, a lawyer for plaintiff Ronald Kimbrow, said in an email. “Boehringer Ingelheim has now twice failed to convince a jury that Zantac was safe.”
 

He said the case would go to trial again. Boehringer Ingelheim did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The privately held German drugmaker was the only defendant at the trial in Cook County Circuit Court, after plaintiff Ronald Kimbrow settled with others including GSK (GSK.L), which originally developed the drug, and Pfizer (PFE.N).
 
Kimbrow, 73, said he took Zantac from 1995 to 2019.
 
Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, Pfizer and Sanofi (SASY.PA) all sold brand name Zantac at various times since it was approved in 1983, and have been named in tens of thousands of lawsuits over the alleged cancer link.

 
