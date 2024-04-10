AACR 2024: What cancer researchers are talking about

AACR 2024: What cancer researchers are talking aboutBusiness, R&D, Therapeutics
Published: Apr 10, 2024
By Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie and Tyler Patchen
The American Association for Cancer Research’s annual conference kicks off Friday as more than 20,000 attendees descend on San Diego. Analysts and researchers who spoke with BioSpace said they’re looking forward to early scientific data, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) will be a key focus.
Updated: April 10, 9:45 a.m. EST/6:45 a.m. PST
Finnish Biotech ‘TILTs’ at Success in Ovarian Cancer
Helsinki-based biotech TILT Biotherapeutics presented data showing that its TILT-123 in combination with Merck’s Keytruda was safe and “demonstrated signs of efficacy” in a Phase I trial in platinum resistant and refractory ovarian cancer patients.
The preliminary data, from 15 patients given intratumoral or intraperitoneal doses of TILT-123—an oncolytic adenovirus armed with tumor necrosis factor alpha and interleukin-2—along with Keytruda, showed 71% disease control in evaluable subjects, TILT reported. One patient with mucinous carcinoma enjoyed a “long-lasting” partial response, the company said, adding that tumor size reductions and significant immunomodulation were seen in injected and non-injected tumors, “indicating the potential for a systemic response.”
TILT’s lead asset, TILT-123 is intended to enhance the efficacy of T-cell therapies, including immune checkpoint blockade or adoptive cell transfer to reinvigorate the tumor microenvironment.
Merck, Kelun-Biotech Present Promising Data from ADC in Gastric Cancer
A TROP2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed by Merck and Kelun-Biotech elicited promising disease control and potentially extended survival in heavily pretreated patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer, according to an abstract presentation Tuesday at AACR.
Treatment with the ADC, dubbed SKB264, led to a 22% objective response rate in 41 evaluated patients, nine of whom had a partial response. Disease control rate was 80.5%, with a median duration of response of 7.5 months, according to the presentation. In a subgroup of 24 patients who had previously been exposed to at least two lines of therapy, median progression-free survival was 3.7 months and median overall survival (OS) was 7.6 months. The 12-month OS rate was 32.6%.
SKB264 targets the TROP2 cell surface protein, a well-validated target in gastric cancer associated with poor prognosis.
Jordi Rodon, the study’s lead author and associate professor of investigational cancer therapeutics at MD Anderson Cancer Center, noted that by using a different linker-payload combination, “We did not see the interstitial lung diseases associated with other ADCs.”
ALX and Investigators ‘Encouraged’ by Phase I/II R/R B-NHL Data
ALX Oncology presented what it called “encouraging” data Tuesday from a Phase I/II trial of evorpacept in combination with standard rituximab and lenalidomide in patients with indolent and aggressive relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R B-NHL).
The data, from 20 patients with indolent and aggressive disease, showed a best overall response rate of 94% and a complete response rate of 83%, ALX announced. The median duration of response was not reached. The company additionally reported that the combination regimen was well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities. Importantly, there were no reported treatment-related deaths on study.
“While standard frontline treatments have shown benefit in the indolent B-NHL setting, many patients are likely to see their disease progress after initial treatment,” Paolo Strati, assistant professor of Lymphoma-Myeloma at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the trial’s lead investigator, said in a statement, adding that ALX’s regimen showed an “encouraging response” in this patient population.
“These initial results reinforce evorpacept’s differentiated drug design that has resulted in anti-cancer activity while minimizing hematologic toxicities inherent to other CD47 blocking agents,” Sophia Randolph, CMO at ALX, said in the same announcement.
So Far So Good for Obsidian’s TIL Therapy in Metastatic Melanoma
Obsidian Therapeutics presented positive data from a Phase I study of its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy OBX-115 in ICI-resistant metastatic melanoma.
The 25-week data showed the therapy was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities and no Grade 4 or higher non-hematologic events, the Cambridge, Mass.–based company reported. There were no reports of cytokine release syndrome, capillary leak syndrome or ICANS.
OBX-115 induced deep and durable responses with a 50% objective response rate, including a 33% complete response rate. All six treated patients saw a reduction in tumor burden and meaningful disease control for at least 12 weeks after infusion, according to the press release. All patients were alive as of the data readout and median progression-free survival (PFS) had not been reached; six month PFS was 67%.
“The results are particularly encouraging since OBX-115 is the first engineered TIL cell therapy not requiring IL2 co-administration,” Rodabe N. Amaria, professor of Melanoma Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the study’s principal investigator, said in a statement.
AstraZeneca’s ATM Inhibitor Shows Promise in Glioblastoma
Glioblastoma (GBM) was a key focus at AACR Wednesday, where AstraZeneca‘s AZD1390 demonstrated a “manageable safety profile” in patients with recurrent and newly diagnosed disease when given in combination with standard-of-care radiotherapy. The asset, an ataxia telangiectasia mutant (ATM) kinase inhibitor, showed preliminary efficacy in recurrent glioblastoma patients, according to a press release on the conference’s website.
In Arm A of the trial, funded by AstraZeneca, median overall survival of 12.7 months was observed at doses demonstrating target engagement, according to the release. This is compared to an OS of 6 to 10 months elicited by current standard of care based on previous studies.
Glioblastoma is particularly lethal, with most patients surviving no more than two years after diagnosis, study presenter Jonathan T. Yang of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said in a statement.
The ATM cell signaling pathway is activated to help repair the DNA double-strand breaks caused by radiation therapy, the current standard of care for newly diagnosed GBM patients, which impedes the treatment’s effectiveness. An ATM inhibitor impedes this repair, thereby enhancing the cancer-killing effect of radiation therapy, Yang said.