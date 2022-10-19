Abbott raises 2022 profit forecast for second time

,
Abbott

Abbott raises 2022 profit forecast for second time

Oct 19 (Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) on Wednesday raised its annual earnings forecast for the second time, citing strong demand for medical devices and COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Shares of the company rose nearly 2% in premarket trade.

The company’s medical devices sales grew 11% to $1.66 billion in the United States in the third quarter, driven by strong performance of its Freestyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system, which clocked around $1 billion in sales.

Abbott’s continuous glucose monitoring system Freestyle Libre has been driving the company’s medical device sales, offsetting continuing tepid demand for its cardiovascular devices as well as a fall in sales of COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

COVID-19 test kit sales were up $1.7 billion, compared to $1.9 billion last year and $2.3 billion in the second quarter, as testing declined amid a slower pace of infections.

The company now expects $5.17-$5.23 per share in adjusted earnings this year, compared to at least $4.90 per share it forecast earlier. The company had raised its outlook from at least $4.70 per share in July. read more

Abbott said it expects around $7.8 billion in COVID-19 test sales this year, with $500 million in the fourth quarter, compared to the $6.1 billion it had forecast earlier.

The Illinois-based company reported third-quarter worldwide sales of $10.4 billion, down 4.7% from a year ago.

Reporting by Leroy Leo and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Richard Marritt Joins Xandar Kardian as President of Kardian Healthtech Solutions
Medtronic and DaVita announce new kidney health technology company
Novartis Novartis expects improved earnings at generics unit Sandoz
Old Needs, New Technology: Imagining a More Connected Future
Philips expands respiratory devices recall on possible plastic contamination
Non-white ICU patients get less oxygen treatment than needed - study
Money Abbott reports first-quarter 2015 results
Money Money on the move: Eagle, Elucidata, Prime Medicine and more