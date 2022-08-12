Abbott to add 1,000 jobs in $450 million Irish investment

DUBLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) – U.S. healthcare company Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) plans to hire 1,000 more people in Ireland in one of the biggest job announcements this year in the country’s booming multinational sector, state investment agency IDA Ireland said on Friday.

Abbott, which is one of the largest multinational employers in Ireland with 5,000 staff, will expand its manufacturing facilities in the north west county of Donegal and build a new plant at the other end of the country in Kilkenny.

Confirming the $450 million investment, Abbott’s senior vice-president for diabetes care, Jared Watkin, told the Irish Times that choosing Ireland for its increased production of devices that monitor glucose levels made strategic sense.

Jobs growth among multinationals in Ireland soared to record levels in the first half of 2022, helping push the country’s unemployment rate to a 21-year low of 4.2%.

($1 = 0.9728 euros)

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

Source: Reuters