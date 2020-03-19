Abbott’s Coronavirus Test Approved by FDA and Ready to Ship

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Abbott’s molecular test for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The company indicates it is immediately shipping 150,000 Abbott RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA tests to current customers in the U.S.

The tests run on Abbott’s m2000 RealTime System, which is already in utilized by more than 175 hospitals and academic medical center laboratories in the U.S.

“A global challenge like coronavirus requires the commitment and cooperation of everyone who has the ability to help address it,” said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer of Abbott. “I’m proud of the Abbott team and what they’ve accomplished in such a short period of time, and I want to thank the Administration and the FDA for their partnership in making this happen.”

It’s been less than a week since the FDA granted Roche’s cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under EUA as well. Roche indicated there were about 695 cobas 6800 systems around the world and 132 of the cobas 8800s, with “more than 100” in the U.S. The FDA has also approved a system by Thermo Fisher Scientific under the EUA.

Earlier this week, Becton Dickinson submitted an emergency request to the FDA with molecular diagnostic company BioGX to increase capacity of tests for the novel coronavirus as well. At least three of the major national clinical diagnostic laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp and Mayo Clinic Labs have begun rollout of coronavirus testing.