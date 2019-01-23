Abbott Lab’s revenue misses estimate, forecasts lackluster first-qtr profit

(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT.N) quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations due to lower sales of generic drugs in emerging markets as well as a strong dollar, and the healthcare company forecast current-quarter earnings below analysts’ estimates.

Shares of Chicago-based company were down nearly 1 percent at $70.83 in morning trading after an initial decline of as much as 2.5 percent.

“I know the world worries about the volatility of those markets and the reliability of those markets, and in particular, currency,” Chief Executive Officer Miles White said on a conference call.

He added that he thought the underlying growth rates in emerging markets were solid, and that the company could power through the “windiness of the currency markets.”

A strengthening dollar is expected to hurt the profits of large medical device companies such as Abbott and Danaher Corp (DHR.N), which derive a large chunk of their revenue from outside the United States.

“Some may look at these results and guidance as nothing too special, especially since Abbott had a lower tax rate than what we were anticipating, which helped this quarter’s results,” Edward Jones analyst John Boylan said.

Fourth-quarter sales in the pharmaceuticals unit, which sells generic drugs in countries such as India and China, fell 4.8 percent to $1.09 billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.16 billion.

A better-than-expected 6.7 percent rise in sales at the medical device segment, its largest, partly lifted the overall sales by 2.3 percent to $7.77 billion but still missed the analysts’ expectation of $7.82 billion.

The company posted net earnings of $654 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $828 million a year earlier, when it had taken a $1.4 billion charge related to changes to the U.S. tax law.

Excluding items, it earned 81 cents per share, in-line with estimates.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings of $0.60 to $0.62 per share in the first quarter, below estimates of $0.64 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

