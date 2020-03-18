AbbVie and Allergan Sign Divestiture Consent Decree with FTC, Move Closer to Finalizing Merger

AbbVie and Allergan are closer to completing the $63 billion merger of the two companies. On Tuesday, the companies announced they entered into a consent decree agreement with the Federal Trade Commission that commits them to a previously announced divestiture of products ahead of the merger.

Late Tuesday, AbbVie ad Allergan said they signed the agreement with the FTC confirming the sale of products to AstraZeneca and Nestle. In January, AbbVie and Allergan announced they planned to divest brazikumab, an investigational IL-23 inhibitor, to AstraZeneca and Zenpep, a treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis and other conditions, to Nestle. Additionally, Nestle will also acquire Viokace, another pancreatic enzyme preparation as part of the deal.

Under the terms announced in January, AstraZeneca would regain the global rights to brazikumab. The two companies had a licensing agreement for the IL-23 inhibitor, but in order to meet the demands of regulators over concerns of a monopoly, the companies terminated that licensing agreement, which causes the drug to revert back to AstraZeneca. Brazikumab is in Phase IIb/II development for Crohn’s Disease and in Phase II development for ulcerative colitis. Mene Pangalos, head of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, said at the time the deal was announced that the company was pleased to have the asset back in its fold to support its expanding presence in immunology.