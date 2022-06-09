AbbVie, Biohaven, Teva and Satsuma tackle migraine at AHS
Published: Jun 09, 2022
By Mark Terry
BioSpace
The annual meeting of the American Headache Society (AHS) is being held in Denver, Colorado from June 9-12. Here’s a look at just some of the wide-ranging research being presented.
Biohaven’s Zavegepant for Acute Migraine and More
Biohaven Pharmaceutical presented 31 abstracts, including three late-breakers and three oral presentations at the AHS meeting. The showcase also includes the company’s full Phase III data for zavegepant nasal spray as an acute treatment for migraine. It also presented data from a 52-week open label extension study of Nurtec (ODT) (rimegepant) of every other day preventive treatment of migraine and as an as-needed acute treatment.
Zavegepant is a third-generation, high affinity, selective and structurally unique, small molecule CGRP receptor antagonist. In a Phase II/III trial with more than 1,000 patients receiving the drug, it demonstrated statistical superiority to placebo on the co-primary endpoints of 2-hour freedom from pain and freedom from a patient’s most troublesome symptoms, either nausea, photophobia or phonophobia.
The Nurtec study demonstrated that the drug was safe and effective and helped almost half of the patients achieve a 100% reduction in monthly migraine days.
“The data presented at AHS 2022 highlights Biohaven’s leadership in pioneering migraine-related research and a deep commitment to helping patients who live with this debilitating disease,” Dr. Elyse Stock, M.D., chief medical officer of Biohaven said. “We are working to expand our migraine portfolio to continue to have a positive impact on the lives of people with migraine and offer the ability to individualize care depending on patient treatment needs.”
Teva’s Ajovy for Migraine
Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, presented eight abstracts describing real-world data on the use of Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection in patients with migraine. The data is across different patient populations. The company also presented data from a subgroup analysis of the Phase IIIb FOCUS study detailing the use of the drug in patients with difficult-to-treat migraine and comorbid obesity.
“June is Migraine and Headache Awareness month, a time that reminds us that while there have been many advances recently in the migraine treatment landscape, there is still work to be done,” Dr. Denisa Hurtukova, M.D., VP, head of North America Medical Affairs for Teva Pharmaceuticals said. “At this year’s AHS meeting, we are looking forward to presenting new real-world research that underscores the impact Ajovy can have on people with specific migraine treatment needs across different clinical circumstances.”
Satsuma’s STS101 Nasal Powder for Migraine
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presented five abstracts highlighting STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder) for migraine. The data presented include long-term safety and tolerability of the drug from the Phase III trial, subject impression data, nasal safety data and more. The drug is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. It is a unique and proprietary nasal powder formulation of a well-established migraine treatment, DHE, dosed using the company’s proprietary nasal delivery device.
The company also recently announced it is hosting a Key Opinion Leader Webinar on the acute treatment of migraine, DHE, and STS101 on Thursday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. It will feature presentations from Dr. Amaal J. Starling, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science and Dr. Stewart J. Tepper, M.D., from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth University.
AbbVie’s Broad Migraine Portfolio, Including Qulipta
AbbVie is presenting 29 abstracts, including two oral presentations and one late-breaker. Data to be presented includes a late-breaker poster about the Phase III PROGRESS study of atogepant for the prevention of chronic migraine. The data will support a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for expanded use of the drug. AbbVie is also presenting data on Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) for acute treatment of migraine and BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) for preventive treatment of chronic migraine, as well as other programs.
“As the only pharmaceutical company that offers three products that span the spectrum of migraine treatment, which include preventive therapies for chronic and episodic migraine and an acute treatment for migraine attacks, AbbVie is pleased to present new data across its migraine portfolio,” Dr. Michael Gold, M.D., therapeutic area head, neuroscience development at AbbVie said. “We continue to research potential new indications that may help more people living with this debilitating disease. Presenting robust data from our migraine portfolio demonstrates our commitment to people living with migraine and our goal of preserving personhood.”
Source: BioSpace