AbbVie gets a shot in the arm from newer drug sales, lifts profit view

(Reuters) – U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) on Friday raised its 2021 adjusted profit forecast for the third time this year after a stellar performance by its newer drugs helped it beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue.

The company has been focusing on gaining expanded approvals and driving growth for Skyrizi and Rinvoq, launched in 2019, as it prepares for competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira.

Humira is the world’s highest selling medicine, accounting for nearly 40% of AbbVie’s total sales.

Humira sales, which rose 5.6% to $5.43 billion in the third quarter, are expected to be squeezed when generic rivals enter the U.S. market in 2023.