AbbVie lifts annual profit forecast on strong immunology drug sales

July 25 (Reuters) – AbbVie (ABBV.N) raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday as strong sales of its key immunology drugs, including Humira, helped it beat Wall Street expectations for the second quarter.

Sales of Humira, once the world’s top-selling drug, have been declining since its close copies, or biosimilars, hit the U.S. market. There are now 10 Humira biosimilars available in the U.S.

The loss of exclusivity has forced AbbVie to reduce the drug’s net price to maintain market share, of which it now holds more than 80%.

Humira’s global sales fell nearly 30% to $2.81 billion in the second quarter, but beat analysts’ estimate of $2.76 billion, according to LSEG data.