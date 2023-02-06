Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals – WSJ

,
AbbVie

Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals – WSJ

 

Feb 6 (Reuters) – Abbvie (ABBV.N) will lift a self-imposed $2 billion limit on acquisitions and mergers placed following a $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan in 2020 that shot up its debt, the company’s chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the company now has the capacity “to do more”, in an interview with WSJ that was published on Monday.

The comments come at a time when the drugmaker is beginning to face U.S. competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, a major revenue driver for years.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Abbvie is hoping to replace the loss of revenue from Humira through its newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoqn, and has forecast sales of over $21 billion from the two products in 2027.

Reporting by Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Boardroom executives Karuna taps new CEO, prepares to submit NDA for schizophrenia candidate
Teva proposes $5B settlement for thousands of opioid lawsuits
MEI abandons PI3K inhibitor, 30% of staff in strategic shift
Daxxify vials Botox rival from Revance gets U.S. approval
Imbruvica, Johnson & Johnson New IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Data in Fixed-Duration Combination Regimen Presented at EHA 2022 Shows Deep, Durable Response at Three Years in Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Hand, doctor, stop Second patient death shutters Alpine's immuno-oncology program
psoriasis With positive Phase II data, Nimbus' psoriasis therapeutic poised to challenge BMS
BMS Bristol-Myers Squibb and AbbVie to cut 360 jobs across CA