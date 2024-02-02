AbbVie raises 2027 sales forecast for new immunology drugs to $27 billion

AbbVie raises 2027 sales forecast for new immunology drugs to $27 billion

Feb 2 (Reuters) – AbbVie (ABBV.N) on Friday raised its 2027 forecast for sales of its immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq to $27 billion, up $6 billion from its previous prediction.

The Chicago-based drugmaker has been counting on revenues from its newer immunology medicines to help make up for declining sales of its blockbuster arthritis drug Humira.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said the new Skyrizi and Rinvoq forecast “will likely remove pricing concerns and help people model high-single-digit growth till end of the decade”.