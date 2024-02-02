AbbVie raises 2027 sales forecast for new immunology drugs to $27 billion

Feb 2 (Reuters) – AbbVie (ABBV.N) on Friday raised its 2027 forecast for sales of its immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq to $27 billion, up $6 billion from its previous prediction.
 
The Chicago-based drugmaker has been counting on revenues from its newer immunology medicines to help make up for declining sales of its blockbuster arthritis drug Humira.
 
Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said the new Skyrizi and Rinvoq forecast “will likely remove pricing concerns and help people model high-single-digit growth till end of the decade”.

Rinvoq sales of $1.26 billion beat expectations of $1.17 billion in the fourth quarter, while Skyrizi sales of $2.39 billion were in line with estimates.
 
Humira, once the world’s top-selling medicine, faced competition in the United States for the first time last year after nine close-copies of the drug entered the market.
 
The loss of exclusivity forced AbbVie to concede on net price to maintain market share. Humira U.S. sales last year plunged by 35% to $12.16 billion, the company said on Friday.
 

