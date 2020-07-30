AbbVie Reports Positive Phase III Migraine Study for Atogepant

AbbVie Eyes Regulatory Approval for Atogepant After Positive Phase III Migraine Study

AbbVie’s investigational migraine drug atogepant significantly reduced mean monthly migraine days across a 12-week course of treatment. The positive results set the stage for the company to seek regulatory approval of atogepant as a preventative against migraines.

Atogepant, an oral CGRP receptor antagonist, is an experimental migraine treatment AbbVie gained through its acquisition of Allergan. On Wednesday, AbbVie announced positive results from the Phase III ADVANCE trial evaluating the medication as a preventative drug for migraine in patients who experience between four and 14 migraines per month. Migraine attacks can be debilitating and impact about 12% of the population in the United States, including children. Globally, more than one billion people suffer from migraines.

In the late-stage study, atogepant met its primary endpoint of statistically significantly greater reduction in mean monthly migraine days, compared to placebo, for all doses across the 12-week treatment period. The primary endpoint was a change from baseline in mean monthly migraine days across the 12-week treatment period. All atogepant dose groups met the primary endpoint and demonstrated statistically significantly greater decreases in mean monthly migraine days compared to placebo. Full data results will be presented at an upcoming medical congress and/or published in a peer-reviewed journal, AbbVie said.