AbbVie sues rival BeiGene over alleged theft of cancer therapy secrets

By Mike Scarcella

The lawsuit focuses on the companies’ development of a cancer therapy drug called a “BTK degrader,” which targets and destroys a molecule present in B cell growth. Such cells produce antibodies that fight infection.

North Chicago-based AbbVie alleged that BeiGene, which has administrative offices in Basel, Beijing and Cambridge, Massachusetts, “enticed and encouraged” former AbbVie scientist Huaqing Liu to use his former employer’s trade secrets “to advance and accelerate” BeiGene’s BTK degrader program. Liu was named a defendant.