AbbVie sues rival BeiGene over alleged theft of cancer therapy secrets

By Mike Scarcella
 
Sept 9 (Reuters) – Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (ABBV.N) has sued cancer treatment maker BeiGene (6160.HK) in Chicago federal court, accusing it of stealing trade secrets to develop a competing cancer-fighting therapy after hiring away a former longtime senior AbbVie scientist.
 
AbbVie’s lawsuit, filed on Friday, alleged it had invested millions of dollars and “years of research” into developing a compound that might treat certain types of blood and bone marrow cancers that are associated with the growth of “B cells.”
 
The lawsuit focuses on the companies’ development of a cancer therapy drug called a “BTK degrader,” which targets and destroys a molecule present in B cell growth. Such cells produce antibodies that fight infection.
 
North Chicago-based AbbVie alleged that BeiGene, which has administrative offices in Basel, Beijing and Cambridge, Massachusetts, “enticed and encouraged” former AbbVie scientist Huaqing Liu to use his former employer’s trade secrets “to advance and accelerate” BeiGene’s BTK degrader program. Liu was named a defendant.
 
