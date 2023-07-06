AbbVie trims full-year profit forecast on higher R&D expenses

July 6 (Reuters) – AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, citing $280 million in milestone and in-process research and development expenses during the second quarter.

The company now expects adjusted profit between $10.57 and $10.97 per share, compared with $10.72 to $11.12 it previously expected.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $10.97 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

AbbVie also trimmed adjusted profit for the second quarter by $0.15 per share and expects to post adjusted profit of $2.75 to $2.85 per share.

The company is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 27.

