AbbVie’s Humira loses only 4% of market share to biosimilars: report AbbVie’s Humira loses only 4% of market share to biosimilars: report /

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/BioSpaceAbbVie4-9-2024.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2024-04-09 08:44:26 2024-04-09 10:28:16 AbbVie’s Humira loses only 4% of market share to biosimilars: report