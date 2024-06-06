AbbVie’s ovarian cancer therapy succeeds in mid-stage trial

June 6 (Reuters) – AbbVie (ABBV.N) said on Thursday its therapy to treat patients with a type of ovarian cancer has met the main goal of a mid-stage trial.

The therapy, Elahere, was being tested in patients with a type of cancer that affects the ovaries, fallopian tube or walls of the abdomen, and who have received at least two prior lines of treatment.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had in March approved the treatment for use in patients with the same condition who had received up to three prior treatments.