AbbVie’s skin disease drug found to be more effective than Regeneron’s Dupixent in study

April 25 (Reuters) – AbbVie (ABBV.N) said on Thursday its drug, Rinvoq, for treating a type of inflammatory skin condition, was found to be more effective than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) Dupixent in a late-stage head-to-head study.

Rinvoq helped 19.9% of patients simultaneously achieve near-complete skin clearance with a no-to-little itch after 16 weeks of treatment, compared with 8.9% of patients treated with Dupixent, the study showed.