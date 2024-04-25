https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/U.S.-FDA-approves-drugs-from-AbbVie-Pfizer-to-treat-eczema-Reuters-1-14-22.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-25 08:56:162024-04-25 09:04:56AbbVie’s skin disease drug found to be more effective than Regeneron’s Dupixent in study
AbbVie’s skin disease drug found to be more effective than Regeneron’s Dupixent in study
April 25 (Reuters) – AbbVie (ABBV.N) said on Thursday its drug, Rinvoq, for treating a type of inflammatory skin condition, was found to be more effective than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) Dupixent in a late-stage head-to-head study.
Rinvoq helped 19.9% of patients simultaneously achieve near-complete skin clearance with a no-to-little itch after 16 weeks of treatment, compared with 8.9% of patients treated with Dupixent, the study showed.