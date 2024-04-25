AbbVie’s skin disease drug found to be more effective than Regeneron’s Dupixent in study

,
AbbVie

AbbVie’s skin disease drug found to be more effective than Regeneron’s Dupixent in study

April 25 (Reuters) – AbbVie (ABBV.N) said on Thursday its drug, Rinvoq, for treating a type of inflammatory skin condition, was found to be more effective than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) Dupixent in a late-stage head-to-head study.
 
Rinvoq helped 19.9% of patients simultaneously achieve near-complete skin clearance with a no-to-little itch after 16 weeks of treatment, compared with 8.9% of patients treated with Dupixent, the study showed.
 

The study is the first head-to-head trial in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and had shown an inadequate response to systemic therapy, AbbVie said.
 
Atopic dermatitis, a specific form of eczema, is the most common chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by itchy, dry and inflamed skin.

 
Read the full article on Reuters.

/by
You might also like
AmazonAmazon Pharmacy automates discounts to help insulin patients get pledged prices
Eli LillyEli Lilly to offer low-cost insulin, donate to clinics in Minnesota settlement
Regeneron buys rights to cancer drug Libtayo from Sanofi
ZantacGSK, Sanofi, Haleon slump on Zantac litigation concerns
SanofiFrance’s Sanofi to buy U.S. drugs project INBRX-101 for about $2.2 billion
SanofiDrugs group Sanofi makes Olympic jump in rebrand bid
SanofiSanofi hit with $600M net loss in Q4 amid generic competition
TevaTeva, AbbVie finalize $6.6 billion U.S. opioid settlements
Generative AI advances to reshape health careartificial intelligenceNavisyncNavisync marks 10-year anniversary with new corporate rebranding
PharmaLive