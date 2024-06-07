https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/AbbVie.jpg 500 665 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-07 06:05:362024-06-07 09:16:17AbbVie’s tight grip on Humira market raises concerns about biosimilars
AbbVie’s tight grip on Humira market raises concerns about biosimilars
AbbVie’s tight grip on Humira market raises concerns about biosimilars
une 7 (Reuters) – AbbVie’s (ABBV.N) top-selling arthritis drug Humira has held onto more than 80% of patients after facing nine lower-priced rivals in the U.S. in the last year, raising questions about whether the market for prescription biosimilars can survive in its current form, drug pricing experts and analysts say.
Humira, which lists for almost $7,000 a month, is the first top-selling drug to compete with a slew of biosimilars, which are close but not exact copies of branded biologic medicines.