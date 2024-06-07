AbbVie’s tight grip on Humira market raises concerns about biosimilars

But after their launch last year, industry middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers determined patient access with little incentive for doctors to switch to alternatives, they said.

Biosimilars were available at lower prices than Humira through the three largest benefit managers, CVS Health’s (CVS.N) Caremark, Cigna’s (CI.N) Express Scripts and UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH.N) Optum Rx.

At least seven drugmakers offered sharply discounted prices, but few patients used them until CVS removed AbbVie’s Humira from its list of covered drugs.

Regulatory reform is needed so patients can more easily access biosimilars and draw rival drugmakers to develop them, said Stacie Dusetzina, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University.

“It’s not clear to me there’s any incentive at all for companies to spend their time and money creating biosimilars. And if no one will, then the price of the brand would never come down,” she said.