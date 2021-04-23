AbelsonTaylor: 2021

AbelsonTaylor

433 West Van Buren Street Suite 650N

Chicago, IL 60607

Telephone

312-894-5500

E-mail

[email protected]

Website

abelsontaylor.com

QUICK FACTS

Accounts

Account wins 12

Active business clients 21



Brands by 2020 sales

Brand-product accounts held 44

$25 million or less 6

$25 million-$50 million 8

$50 million-$100 million 7

$100 million-$500 million 6

$500 million-$1 billion 4

$1 billion or more 5

Products not yet approved/launched 8

SERVICES MIX

Sales promotion 40%

Video brochures 30%

Broadcast 17%

Magazines 6%

Consumer publication 4%

Other 3%



CLIENT ROSTER

Amgen

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Astellas Pharma US

Avanos

Chiesi

City of Hope

CooperSurgical

CSL Behring

G1 Therapeutics

Kite Pharma

Kodiak

MetaMe Health

Myokardia

Neurocrine Biosciences

Pharmacosmos

Pharmavite

Seres Therapeutics

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America

Vericel

When 2020 began we had a clear vision (pun intended) of our goals for growth and success. That vision did not include a catastrophic global pandemic and economic and political chaos with a side of self-isolation,” say leaders at Abelson Taylor. “Perhaps most applicable is the Yiddish proverb, ‘Mann traoch, Gott Lauch’ – ‘Man plans, God laughs.’ Yet, as AbelsonTaylor celebrates the 40th year of fierce independence, 2020 was one of our best years ever with 25 percent growth year over year. Sure, we had some aggressive growth plans, but the real story was the staff at AbelsonTaylor boldly redefining what was possible for the year amid upheaval.”

Management says, “We had only been in our fantastic new space at Chicago’s famous Old Post Office for six weeks when we, like all agencies, went to the brave new world of 100 percent remote. Our move at the beginning of February 2020 necessitated that our IT department prepare us for remote work during the transition between offices, who knew how prescient they were? Without missing a beat or client meeting we embarked on what proved to be an outstanding year for business.”

RECENT ACCOMPLISHMENTS

In 2020 the agency added an additional seven accounts to its roster, AbelsonTaylor executives say. The year began with a pitch win and engagement with Neurocrine Biosciences and its blockbuster brand Ingrezza, indicated for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia. Pharmacosmos hired AbelsonTaylor to help launch Monoferric in the United States. The product is the only I.V. iron that allows for total replacement in one visit by providing a safe, stable, controlled release of iron so that patients can get the iron they need quickly. AT began helping Arcutis Biotherapeutics in preparation to launch many potential downstream indications with plaque psoriasis anticipated as being the first. The agency was brought on to develop a launch readiness plan for an agent being developed for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Initially hired by Pharmavite in late 2019 to promote the OTC menopause supplement Equelle to HCPs, agency leaders say Nature Made Vitamins returned in 2020 asking AT to help the company drive increased consumer adoption and loyalty of Nature Made Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements based on HCP recommendations. AT is partnering with Seres Therapeutics to help launch SER-109 for patients with recurrent C. difficile infection. Agency executives say Seres Therapeutics is leading the effort to revolutionize treatment of a wide range of diseases by modulating the function of the human microbiome.

Also, according to management, “An AT client for over 30 years provided us the opportunity to drive awareness and growth for a treatment for short bowel syndrome, an ultra-rare condition effecting both adult and pediatric patients. Last, but not least, we were hired by a long-time client to prepare for the launch of a novel gene therapy in rare disease.”

Agency leaders tout AbelsonTaylor’s creative chops. “Can we still create great creative when we are all working out of our basements and only seeing our colleagues on little screens? Turns out we can,” AbelsonTaylor executives say. “We were finalists in 29 different categories across seven major award shows like the Med Ad News Mannys, The Rx Club, DTC National, PM360, W3, eHealthcare, and DTC Perspectives. Out of those 29 finalists, eight different entries were awarded metal. Enbrel, Our Lab is Everywhere was the award-winning juggernaut, racking up six different awards across four different shows.”

Management adds, “While creative awards are vitally important to us, our clients are generally more interested in building their brands and that takes creative that really works and performance that can be measured. Our focus going into 2020 was to enhance our strategic capabilities by delivering measurable results for our clients. Our goal was to prove through data that our collective efforts as their agency partner helps them reach their business goals. The results were amazing.”

Agency executives say a specific HCP digital-only campaign helped a client protect market share and drive bottom-line value in the competitive rheumatology market. Additionally, an unbranded campaign for patients with hemophilia B leveraged social channels to drive an increase in year-over-year brand growth, gaining new patients on therapy.

“Our client’s CAR-T therapy beat forecast for patient registrations for the first time in the history of the brand,” agency leaders say. “More than two years post-generic entry, patients are still requesting the treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension and our focus on key performance indicators fuels continued protection of pre-generic sales.”

According to AT, this focus on results had led to increased growth with existing clients. Some examples of this growth are the continued expansion of work with CAR-T therapy growing to four indications, adding an additional brand as well as supporting a patient services platform. “Our early work on Ingrezza led to growth of the business taking on the strategy for their Patient Ambassador program,” AT leaders say. “And lastly, with G1 in full launch mode with Cosela, we continue to grow the business in support of bringing this very important product to market for patients with cancer.”

Management says AbelsonTaylor’s success in 2020 resulted from the collective efforts of the agency staff, “and the pandemic has proved that magic happens when talent extends beyond core competencies.” In 2020, the agency hired 62 people and promoted 48. Among the staff who have achieved industrywide recognition were Amanda Hartzmark, who was named by MM&M as one of the Women to Watch; Tristen George, who was featured in PharmaVoice 100; and Drew Oxendine-Burns, who was named one of MM&M’s 40 Under 40.

Agency leaders say the events of the past year “reminded us that we need to do more in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We formed a DE&I committee to help advance initiatives and continue to help us create a workplace where everyone feels welcome and able to grow in a safe and positive environment. We engaged a DE&I consultant to assist in defining our strategy and developing an action plan to create a more diverse and connected workplace. We provided training classes to bring awareness to diversity and inclusion in the workplace as well as an increased emphasis on recruitment as strategy to promote diversity.”

PHILANTHROPY/CITIZENSHIP

AbelsonTaylor has always put high priority on giving back to our community whether this be locally in Chicago or to our global community to support health and wellness goals,” agency executives say. “And although this year has looked very different than past years, AT has still managed to support more than 30 charitable partners through our corporate social responsibility umbrella, HeartsATWork. We offered opportunities to our employees to get involved that have ranged from internal events, external events, AT employee-led causes, and pro bono work. More than 50 percent of our staff participated in at least one event!”

During remote work, the agency continued to provide opportunities that were important to employees. “Our Trivia Contest winners in May donated their winnings to our front-line workers,” AT executives say. “In August, we highlighted Human Rights and Equity. We continued to raise awareness of social injustice and equity and donned our masks, and spent an afternoon with My Block, My Hood, My City and beautified a city block with the residents. Our greatest focus since March has been on food insecurity. In September, we increased our financial support to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago Help Initiative, and the Lakeview Pantry and volunteered in person as well – whether it be making lunches, helping sort food, or delivering food to those that were in need.”

According to the agency, “Winterfest, traditionally our biggest event at the agency was a virtual success! We adopted two families through Christmas without Cancer, supplying them their gift wishes. We also supported our favorite local restaurants, bars, and coffee shops through our annual booze raffle which raised $5,000 to support these establishments and workers.”

“Our global initiative continues for the second year with Heifer and The Future of Food project which began in 2019 with the goal to improve the nutrition and close the income gap of 4,211 families involved in agroecological production and commercialization. This project responds to a current demand for healthy, environmentally, and socially friendly food which has been especially important during COVID.”

“While no one is sad to say goodbye to 2020, we learned that we could create new opportunities for personal, professional and agency growth this year. There is no need for another pandemic.”