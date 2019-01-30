AbelsonTaylor and The Bloc Sponsor the Global Awards 2019 Young Globals Competition & Internship; Now Open for Entries

NEW YORK, NY – January 30, 2019 – AblesonTaylor and The Bloc will come together to support NYF’s Global Awards® 2019 Young Globals competition. These respected agencies will participate as official corporate sponsors and as mentors for the next generation of young creatives by providing internship opportunities to the 2019 competition’s winning team.

“AbelsonTaylor is honored to be a part of the prestigious Young Globals Competition and excited to see ideas from tomorrow’s creative pioneers.” – Andy McAfee, VP, Creative Director, AblesonTaylor.

“The Bloc is proud to support the Young Globals!” said Brit Till, EVP, Executive Creative Director for The Bloc. “What could be more important and exciting than inspiring our most gifted young storytellers to unleash their creativity on our biggest health and wellness challenges?”

To enter the Young Globals, students must create a speculative campaign based on a challenge brief provided by the sponsoring agencies. Students interested in exploring healthcare advertising as a career may enter either individually or as a two or three-person team.

This year’s creative brief focuses on a Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC) and challenges student entrants to create a campaign to encourage parents, young adults, and children to be aware of the pitfalls of too much screen time and engage with their peers outside of electronics. The main idea to be communicated is, consumers may not realize the social, physical, and psychological implications of their screen time behavior and how it’s impacting their overall health and wellness. Any campaign based on the brief should aim to build awareness that whenever you pick up your device, consider the impact it could be having on your health.

“The 2019 Young Globals is thrilled to partner with both AbelsonTaylor and The Bloc,” said Fran Pollaro, Executive Director, Global Awards and Young Globals competition. “This year’s challenge brief focuses on an important issue that’s slyly positioned right under our society’s collective nose: the cognitive, developmental, emotional cost of too much screen time. Both of our generous sponsors and the Global Awards look forward to seeing the innovative campaigns addressing this issue from the next generation of health care creatives.”

The Young Globals, now in their 5th year of championing young creatives, is the only college/portfolio school competition for healthcare advertising that offers students an opportunity to submit their creative work based on a challenge brief provided by the sponsoring agencies. The competition provides students with a chance to take on a truly topical issue to earn a prestigious Global Award, as well as the experience to test drive their career in healthcare advertising. Launched to identify and recognize emerging creative talent from around the world, Young Globals introduces students to the rewards of working in the healthcare and wellness advertising industry.

The Young Globals award winners will receive a Global Award, have their work featured in the 2019 Global Awards winner’s showcase and be given the opportunity to experience a paid internship in the summer of 2019 (minimum of one month based on their availability), at the sponsoring healthcare advertising agencies.

The Young Globals competition is open to all college and university students, including portfolio centers, who are exploring advertising, marketing, art, design, creative writing, technology, or similar areas of creative focus. Entrants into the Young Globals must be 18 years of age or older and must currently be enrolled in a college/university-level program/portfolio school or a recent university/portfolio school graduate.

All entries submitted to the Young Globals will be judged by the sponsoring agencies’ international award-winning healthcare advertising chief creatives and their team.

The deadline to enter the Young Globals is March 25, 2019 and there is no fee to submit an entry.

To find out more about the competition and to enter, please visit: Young Globals.For more information about the Global Awards, please visit the website at www.theglobalawards.com.

