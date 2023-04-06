AbelsonTaylor announces nextgenerATion interns for Summer 2023

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 – Chicago-based health and wellness advertising agency AbelsonTaylor proudly welcomes nine recent college graduates and rising seniors to spend 10 weeks of the summer learning more about the medical advertising and marketing field through AbelsonTaylor’s nextgenerATion internship program.

With more than 1,000 applicants, the nextgenerATion internship program is a highly sought-after opportunity for those interested in expanding their knowledge and experience in medical marketing. Because of the popularity and success of the agency’s inaugural internship program in 2022, AbelsonTaylor expanded the number of roles for 2023 and launched an extensive recruitment campaign, including outreach to regional universities and a social media campaign, with the new brand name of nextgenerATion.

2023 Intern Roles:

Art Director Intern: Eva Topolewski, Indiana University – Bloomington

Copywriter Intern: Laura Pomilia, Northeastern University – Boston

Data Science Intern: Luke Breier, Indiana University – Bloomington

Engagement Strategy Intern: Maia Briggeman, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Planning Intern: Abbey Burke, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Project Management Intern: Corinne Shirley, Marquette University — Milwaukee

Social Strategy Intern: Jillian Economos, University of California – Berkeley

Media Intern: Katherine Volovodovskaya, University of Wisconsin – Madison

Studio Artist Intern: Andrea Krebbers, Bradley University – Peoria

NextgenerATion is a hybrid program in which interns will meet face-to-face and remotely with agency professionals to complete a summer-long project which the intern class will present to the agency at the conclusion of the program.

“We’re very excited to welcome aboard our new class of interns, said AbelsonTaylor President Jeff Berg. “Our teams look forward to mentoring these talented and ambitious individuals throughout the summer. Interns bring a valuable, fresh perspective to the industry, and we are eager to see what these aspiring medical marketers create.”

About AbelsonTaylor

Source: AbelsonTaylor