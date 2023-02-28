AbelsonTaylor appoints Dan “Ziggy” Zigulich senior vice president, director of integrated content and production

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 – Leading health and wellness advertising agency AbelsonTaylor has hired Dan “Ziggy” Zigulich as senior vice president and director of integrated content and production, a new position. His primary responsibilities are accelerating the growth and profitability of AbelsonTaylor’s production group and providing full-service production capabilities to a wide range of clients. He reports to Stephen Neale, executive vice president, chief creative officer.

“Ziggy has a long and accomplished history in production, built on deep agency, client and entrepreneurial experience,” Neale said. “He also has a record for linking creativity with measurable business success, which is the foundation of AbelsonTaylor’s ‘Return on Imagination’ philosophy. Under Ziggy’s leadership, we’re well-positioned to successfully expand our integrated content and production services while maintaining AbelsonTaylor’s high standards for quality and accuracy.”

Prior to joining AbelsonTaylor, Zigulich was director of marketing and creative services at Northwestern Medicine, a large nonprofit healthcare system affiliated with Chicago’s Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Among his achievements there, he created a full-service, in-house production studio for generating a broad range of videos supporting the system’s 10 hospitals and network of urgent care centers, physician offices, and academic sites.

Before that, Zigulich served as vice president of global creative marketing for Payless ShoeSource in Topeka, Kan., where he revamped the company’s branding and advertising strategies both domestically and globally. He also served as executive vice president and director of creative production services at Draftfcb Chicago (now FCB).

A serial entrepreneur, Zigulich worked for a decade as president and executive creative director of three companies he founded: Z group films ltd., an award-winning production and creative services company; El grupo Zeta, a multicultural production company; and Generator Inc., a direct-to-client creative services company.

Zigulich began his advertising career as an account executive in the Chicago office of Foote, Cone & Belding (now FCB), rising through the ranks to vice president, executive producer and then to vice president, management director.

Since 2013, Zigulich has served on the advisory board of the University of Kansas School of Business, sharing his perspectives on diverse topics including research, funding, curriculum, and ways of advancing students into the professional world. He also leads and participates in career workshops at the university and serves as a guest lecturer on business and marketing subjects.

Zigulich earned a Master of Arts from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., majoring in higher education with an emphasis on career development. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts from Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill., where he double majored in communications and coaching psychology.

AbelsonTaylor is a fiercely independent full-service health and wellness advertising agency headquartered in Chicago.

