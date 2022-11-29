AbelsonTaylor appoints Rebecca Visconti vice president of marketing intelligence

Chicago, Nov. 29, 2022 – Leading health and wellness agency AbelsonTaylor has hired Rebecca Visconti, an innovative marketing and analytics expert, as vice president of marketing intelligence.

Visconti oversees all aspects of the agency’s marketing intelligence services, leading a team of accomplished specialists who provide data, analysis, insights, multi-touch attribution models, predictive data intelligence, and success metrics for enhancing client and agency decision-making and optimizing the impact of client marketing campaigns. She reports to Christopher Dimmock, senior vice president, integrated strategy.

“Rebecca brings a wealth of technical and analytical experience to her leadership role at AbelsonTaylor, which is absolutely essential in developing effective marketing campaigns in today’s data-intensive world,” Dimmock says. “But she also brings strong marketing, team-building, and collaboration skills and the ability to use fact-based information to drive measurable business success. That focus on strategically and creatively driving sales is at the heart of our “Return on Imagination” philosophy. Rebecca is already elevating our marketing intelligence services and is a valuable addition to the integrated strategy team.”

Visconti has worked in digital marketing and analytics since 2007, applying her knowledge and experience across diverse industries on both the client and agency sides. Prior to joining AbelsonTaylor, she was head of analytics for Texas-based Biote Medical, a provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapies. She also served as vice president of operations and client strategy and director of digital analytics at Belo + Company, a consumer agency in Dallas. In addition to her corporate work, Visconti is a professor of digital marketing and analytics in the professional education program at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

“I’m thrilled to be working with such a talented team of data architects, data visualization experts and analysts to provide marketing intelligence that supports AbelsonTaylor’s goal of using all disciplines within the agency to create imaginative and effective ways of generating measurable market results for our clients,” says Visconti. “This is an exciting time to be in healthcare marketing and I’m glad to be part of the pioneering work being done at AbelsonTaylor.”

Visconti earned an MBA in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas at Dallas. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from the University of North Texas in Denton.

A resident of Coppell, Texas, Visconti is on the marketing committee of the Coppell Arts Center and volunteers with Meals on Wheels and a local troop of Girls Scouts of the USA.

About AbelsonTaylor