AbelsonTaylor appoints Sharlene Jenner vice president of engagement strategy

Chicago, Feb. 15, 2023 – Leading health and wellness advertising agency AbelsonTaylor has appointed Sharlene Jenner, a visionary executive with extensive digital transformation expertise, vice president of engagement strategy.

Jenner has more than 18 years of experience and will lead AbelsonTaylor’s engagement strategy capabilities, including AI-enabled engagement and personalization. She will focus on bringing engagement strategy to data-driven, customer experience marketing at every stage of the decision journey. Jenner reports to Christopher Dimmock, senior vice president, integrated strategy.

“Sharlene is passionate about developing impactful interactions through emerging technologies,” Dimmock says. “She brings leadership experience in a variety of industries

including healthcare, hospitality, consumer goods, retail CPG marketing, and manufacturing. Her deep understanding of dynamic digital marketing optimization will further power our mission to provide a return on imagination for our clients.”

Prior to joining AbelsonTaylor, Jenner was principal strategist of digital and marketing initiatives at Vizient, the nation’s largest healthcare performance company, where she drove the company’s digital strategy and marketing technology. Previously, she was director, website and PMO management, Hilton Worldwide, and director of marketing, digital strategy, and product development at paper products company Ampad. Before that, she was director of marketing at Gemmy Industries, a home decor company.

In addition to her corporate work, Jenner is an adjunct professor of artificial intelligence and personalization at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas. Jenner serves as an advisory panel member of the Future of Work at SMU and the University of Houston Bauer College of Business mini-MBA program. In 2022, she was named one of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Dallas for 2022 by Women We Admire.

Jenner earned a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University in Commerce and a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas.

About AbelsonTaylor

AbelsonTaylor is a fiercely independent, full-service health and wellness advertising agency headquartered in Chicago. The company has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success (Return on Imagination™) for more than 40 years. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn.

