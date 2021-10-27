AbelsonTaylor Elevates Beth Carik to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

CHICAGO, Oct.27, 2021 – AbelsonTaylor, one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, has promoted Beth Carik to senior vice president of human resources.

She will lead all HR functions within the agency, including recruitment, onboarding, learning and development, compensation and benefits, performance management, and employee relations. She will also work closely with AbelsonTaylor’s director of diversity and inclusion to intensify the agency’s efforts to institutionalize diversity, equity and inclusion objectives throughout the company. She reports to Keith Stenlund, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“Beth’s leadership has produced positive results throughout AbelsonTaylor” said Stenlund. “She has established a robust and effective recruiting function, expanded our career-development offering, and updated our performance management function for more consistent and meaningful feedback. She makes HR a strategic asset to the agency, and I look forward to the new contributions she will make.”

Carik, who has more than 17 years of executive-level experience in her field, joined AbelsonTaylor in 2018 as vice president of human resources. Prior to that, she worked for nearly a decade as vice president of human resources in the Chicago office of Critical Mass, a global digital experience design firm. She also worked in HR management for three other Chicago-based marketing companies.

Carik is a Certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR), and a Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

She earned a Bachelor of Science in family and child studies from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb.

