AbelsonTaylor Elevates Christopher Mauck to Senior Director of Interactive Technology

CHICAGO, July­­ 21, 2021 – AbelsonTaylor has promoted Christopher Mauck to senior director of interactive technology. Coordinating closely with other agency departments, he will lead the Interactive Development, Digital Production and QA teams in creating and deploying best-in-class digital projects, application development and quality assurance across all digital accounts. He reports to Stephen Neale, executive vice president, chief creative officer.

“Chris is a trusted cross-functional professional who has contributed significantly to AbelsonTaylor’s growth and digital leadership,” Neale said. “His technical acumen and record for directing and executing innovative client solutions help ensure that we always work to the digital industry’s highest standards.”

Mauck joined AbelsonTaylor in 2010 as a front-end interactive developer, progressively gaining expertise in digital marketing technologies and production processes. He has built important collaborative relationships with clients as well as with external technology companies, including Veeva and IQVIA. In addition to representing AbelsonTaylor as a certified Veeva Content Partner, he has participated in thought-leadership projects with the Veeva Partner Advisory Council.

Outside of work, Mauck enjoys spending time with his family, continuing to expand his knowledge of the latest tech trends, and playing guitar and singing with family and friends.

