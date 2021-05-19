AbelsonTaylor Elevates Kristine Adams to Senior Director of Workplace Experience

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 – Recognizing that the pandemic will have lasting effects on how companies do business, particularly in terms of working remotely, leading medical advertising agency AbelsonTaylor has named Kristine Adams to the newly created position of senior director of workplace experience. She will develop effective ways of increasing connection and community among agency staff as many continue working from home or in a hybrid home-and-office arrangement. She reports to Keith Stenlund, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“With the definition of ‘workplace’ undergoing a sea change and the physical office no longer the primary place where we come together every day, we needed to adapt how we foster our all-important culture and sense of community at AbelsonTaylor,” Stenlund said. “Kristine has the skills for enhancing our work experience no matter where we happen to be working.”

Formerly director of office services, Adams joined AbelsonTaylor in 2009 as facilities manager. Combining creativity with strong organizational and problem-solving skills, she has directed everything from agency space planning and emergency preparedness to employee engagement programs and special events. One of her greatest achievements was managing the custom build-out of AbelsonTaylor’s new headquarters in Chicago’s historic Old Post Office, which opened in February 2020.

Before joining AbelsonTaylor, Adams worked for more than a decade in facilities and office management for other advertising agencies, including Draftfcb and Draft. She also founded a local branch of Bottomless Closet, a not-for-profit organization that provides professional clothing, career skills and image coaching for women in transition. During two years as director of the branch, in Homewood, Ill., she helped more than 500 women gain confidence, employment, and economic self-sufficiency through the organization’s services.

About AbelsonTaylor

Chicago-based AbelsonTaylor is one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, offering strategic, creative, interactive, media and client service expertise. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter and Facebook .

