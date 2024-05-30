AbelsonTaylor Group announces nextgenerATion Summer 2024 interns selected from more than 4,600 applicants

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 – Leading independent healthcare marketing organization AbelsonTaylor Group has selected seven recent college graduates and rising seniors to gain practical experience in advertising and marketing through the company’s nextgenerATion summer internship program.

This year’s class was drawn from an applicant pool of 4,627, underscoring both the popularity of the nextgenerATion program and the growing level of student interest in exploring careers in healthcare marketing and advertising.

“We give our interns real-world experience that expands their skills and adds to their credentials, contacts and portfolios,” said Jeff Berg, president of AbelsonTaylor Group. “The program also benefits the companies within our organization by exposure to the perspectives of the next generation of industry professionals,” he added. “And, of course, it helps us identify potential future talent.” AbelsonTaylor Group extended full-time job offers to five members of the 2022 and 2023 classes of nextgenerATion.

The summer 2024 nextgenerATion interns are Alexander Byrd, Purdue University, Project Management Intern; Alex Cusick, Indiana University, Engagement Intern; Bob Devoll, Loyola University, Art Direction Intern; Sari Eisen, Northwestern University, Marketing Intelligence Intern; Taryn Impola, Central Michigan University, Project Management Intern; Avi Lapchick, University of Iowa, Copywriting Intern; and Miranda Mauck, Purdue University, Dose Production Studio Intern.

NextgenerATion is a hybrid program, with interns spending a significant amount of time in AbelsonTaylor Group’s headquarters in Chicago’s landmark Old Post Office building. They work with staff teams on actual client accounts and ad hoc projects in addition to collaborating on a mock campaign that they present to agency leaders at the end of the program.

This year, the interns will focus on corporate marketing and communications, including multi-channel promotional campaigns and internal and external corporate communications.

Each nextgenerATion intern is assigned to a department but exposed to the operations of the full company. This includes meetings with department heads to provide an overview of AbesonTaylor Group’s history, organization, capabilities and culture. Interns will also participate in “ConnectAT,” an all-staff, town-hall style meeting held in conjunction with team meetings and various events over several days in July, with a finale of the agency’s spectacular Summer Party.

About AbelsonTaylor Group

AbelsonTaylor Group is the independently owned parent company of three healthcare marketing business units headquartered in Chicago, with employees nationwide. The largest unit, AbelsonTaylor, is a full-service health and wellness advertising agency that has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success for more than 40 years. AT Nutrient is an agency for challenger brands and competitors with existing AbelsonTaylor clients. Dose is a full-service production company with a state-of-the-art production studio. All AbelsonTaylor Group agencies are dedicated to helping clients achieve measurable business success, an ROI the company calls Return on Imagination.

Source: AbelsonTaylor Group