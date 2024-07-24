AbelsonTaylor Group appoints British Randle to vice president, director of content and integrated production

CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 – AbelsonTaylor Group, a leading independent healthcare marketing and advertising organization, has expanded its production team by hiring British Randle, a seasoned executive with experience across a broad range of industries, as vice president, director of content and integrated production.

Randle will manage AbelsonTaylor Group’s integrated production operations, which includes enhancing the company’s production capabilities and processes, accelerating the profitability of its post-production group, and delivering top-quality work that consistently meets the company’s high standards for creativity and business performance. She will also oversee Dose, AbelsonTaylor Group’s full-service production company, which includes a state-of-the-art production studio. Randle reports to Janet Barker-Evans, executive vice president, chief creative officer.

“British brings a wealth of experience to her new role, both as an award-winning producer and an inspiring leader,” Barker-Evans said. “Her innovative thinking and record for bringing creative ideas to life, as well as her ability to engage effectively with peers, clients and stakeholders, make her a valuable addition to our team and company.”

Randle has more than 16 years of production experience across diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, automotive and retail. Throughout her career, she has distinguished herself by fostering productive creative collaborations, assembling top-tier teams, and directing the development and production of successful marketing campaigns from concept to completion.

Prior to joining AbelsonTaylor Group, Randle was senior director of integrated production and executive producer at EVERSANA INTOUCH, a global healthcare agency network. She also served as head of production at fluent360, a multicultural advertising agency, and in various management, production and marketing roles for other advertising and media companies.

Randle’s work has been recognized with numerous creative awards from prestigious global competitions and leading industry publications.

Randle earned a Master of Science in integrated marketing communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago.

About AbelsonTaylor Group

AbelsonTaylor Group is the independently owned parent company of three healthcare marketing business units headquartered in Chicago, with employees nationwide. The largest unit, AbelsonTaylor, is a full-service health and wellness advertising agency that has been creating award-winning work driving clients’ business success for more than 40 years. AT Nutrient is an agency for challenger brands and competitors with existing AbelsonTaylor clients. Dose is a full-service production company with a state-of-the-art production studio. All AbelsonTaylor Group agencies are dedicated to helping clients achieve measurable business success, an ROI the company calls Return on Imagination.™

