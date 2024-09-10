AbelsonTaylor Group appoints Justin Zylberman to director of business development

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 – Leading healthcare advertising and marketing firm AbelsonTaylor Group has hired Justin Zylberman as director of business development. He will help lead the agency’s pitch development process, spearhead proactive prospecting, and work with internal teams to support organic business growth efforts. He reports to Eric Densmore, senior vice president of business strategy.

“Justin’s ability to identify opportunities, mesh them to the business needs of healthcare marketers, and manage the complexities of agency pitches make him a welcome addition to the team,” Densmore said. “We’re excited about the impact he’ll make.”

Before joining AbelsonTaylor Group, Zylberman served as business development manager and director of account development for MedPoint Digital, where he grew the company’s agency partnership business by more than 150 percent. He also represented the company as a speaker at various pharma industry conferences.

Prior to that, Zylberman worked in account and project management roles at Edelman and Intouch Solutions (now EVERSANA Intouch Solutions).

Zylberman earned two degrees concurrently at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign: A Bachelor of Science in marketing and a Bachelor of Science in recreation, sport and tourism.

Outside of work, he’s a long-time soccer and baseball coach and an avid traveler. Earlier this year, he and his wife ran the Tokyo Marathon in support of Peace Wanko Japan, an organization that helps adopt companion dogs into good homes and trains other dogs for therapy and disaster relief roles.

About AbelsonTaylor Group

AbelsonTaylor Group is the independently owned parent company of four healthcare marketing business units headquartered in Chicago, with employees nationwide. The largest unit, AbelsonTaylor, is a full-service health and wellness advertising agency that has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success for more than 40 years. AT Nutrient is an agency for challenger brands and competitors with existing AbelsonTaylor clients. AT Activate is a full-service media agency providing one-stop, data-driven media services for healthcare clients. And Dose is a full-service production company with a state-of-the-art production studio. All AbelsonTaylor Group agencies are dedicated to helping clients achieve measurable business success, an ROI the company calls Return on Imagination.

Source: AbelsonTaylor Group