AbelsonTaylor Group names Joy Holbrook as director of integrated production

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 – Award-winning health and wellness advertising network AbelsonTaylor Group has hired veteran production executive Joy Holbrook as director of integrated production, a new position. She reports to Dan Zigulich, senior vice president and director of integrated content and production.

Holbrook is joining AbelsonTaylor Group in a full-time capacity following a number of successful projects as an independent producer at the agency. Among her new responsibilities are overseeing broadcast production workflow, collaborating across agency teams to assess creative and resource needs, and hiring and training staff.

Holbrook has more than 20 years of experience producing content for global pharma brands including Allergan, Latuda and Sunovion as well as consumer brands including MillerCoors, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Asahi Beer, Nestle, Burger King, Arby’s, Disney, Maytag, P&G, Walgreens, and the Chicago Cubs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joy to AbelsonTaylor Group for her skills in developing strong client, agency and vendor relationships, building talented creative teams, and delivering superior content,” said Zigulich. “She is an extraordinary producer and will be a significant asset as the agency continues to create new and innovative approaches that optimize multiple media channels and platforms.”

Prior to joining AbelsonTaylor Group, Holbrook worked for global brands, advertising agencies, and production and post-production houses as an executive producer, line producer, and senior producer.

She also served as an integrated executive producer for WPP, a British, multinational holding company, where she managed a team of producers, business affairs, traffic, and talent managers.

As executive producer/manager partner at Conspiracy, she was responsible for all aspects of production and post-production for this full-service studio. Holbrook also served in additional executive producer roles including with Cutters Studios, High Road Productions, and Peter Elliott Productions.

Holbrook has served as vice president of Women in Film Chicago, a global community of film, television, advertising, digital and on-screen media professionals. She also volunteers for St. Martin de Porres House of Hope, a long-term shelter in the Woodlawn community for women in recovery and their children, Greater Chicago Food Depository, a nonprofit food distribution and training center, and Harmony Hope and Healing, which provides creative, therapeutic, and educational music programs for homeless and underserved women, men, and children in the Chicago area.

Holbrook earned a Bachelor of Arts in professional communications and business management from Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wisc.

