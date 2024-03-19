AbelsonTaylor Group names Lane Degenhart as vice president, account director

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 – Leading health and wellness advertising agency AbelsonTaylor Group has hired Lane Degenhart, a 20-year pharmaceutical marketing veteran with diverse oncology and rare disease experience, as vice president, account director.

Degenhart will be the agency lead on multiple brands, driving the company’s strategic vision and integrating with other AbelsonTaylor Group teams to deliver measurable business success for clients, the core tenet of AT Group’s “Return on Imagination” philosophy. She reports to Lynnette Hunter, executive vice president, director of client services.

“AbelsonTaylor Group is excited to expand our leadership team with Lane’s extensive oncology experience and expertise,” said Hunter. “Her keen insights in the hematology and oncology markets will enable our clients to better understand the key targets and strategic choices for their oncology brands.”

Degenhart joins AbelsonTaylor Group from GENICOS, an oncology-focused firm that is part of Syneos Health Communications. Most recently, she spearheaded the launch of KIMMTRAK, a cancer therapy developed by Immunocore. Her vast disease background spans numerous forms of cancer and a wide variety of rare diseases.

Previously, as vice president, account director at GSW Advertising, Degenhart worked with Eli Lilly on the Erbitux account and with Biogen on its biosimilars franchise and the U.S. launch of Tecfidera. She also served as manager of client services at Abbott Nutrition, working on the Zone Perfect, Similac, Pedialyte, PediaSure, Ensure, and Glucerna brands.

Degenhart graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She lives in Columbus, Ohio.

About AbelsonTaylor Group

AbelsonTaylor Group is the independently owned parent company of three healthcare marketing business units headquartered in Chicago, with employees nationwide. The largest unit, AbelsonTaylor, is a full-service health and wellness advertising agency that has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success for more than 40 years. AT Nutrient is an agency for challenger brands and competitors with existing AbelsonTaylor clients. Dose is a full-service production company with a state-of-the-art production studio. All AbelsonTaylor Group agencies are dedicated to helping clients achieve measurable business success, an ROI the company calls Return on Imagination.™

To learn more, visit abelsontaylorgroup.com.

Source: AbelsonTaylor