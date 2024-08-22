AbelsonTaylor Group promotes Amy Restko to group director of engagement strategy

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2024—Leading healthcare marketer AbelsonTaylor Group has promoted Amy Restko to Group Director of Engagement Strategy in recognition of her success in developing winning brand strategies for clients and delivering customer experiences that drive behavioral change.

In her new role, Restko will oversee the Engagement Strategy Group within the Integrated Strategy Team. She will expand her responsibilities in integrating behavioral insights with strong product knowledge to develop brand positioning and creative strategies for a diverse range of clients and products. She will also contribute to new business development. Restko reports to Lynnette Hunter, Executive Vice President, Director of Client Services.

“Amy’s experience and leadership will continue to elevate our capabilities in delivering customer experiences that truly drive behavior change,” Hunter says. “She excels at bringing the voices of patients, healthcare providers and other target audiences to life while developing winning brand strategies that meet audiences along their healthcare journeys.”

Restko has been at AbelsonTaylor Group since 2016 and was previously an account planning director on a diverse range of agency accounts. She has broad category experience, including women’s health, mental health, burn care, orthopedics, and gastroenterology. She previously worked at the Chicago office of global communications firm Edelman as an associate research analyst.

Restko is an outstanding mentor who encourages teammates to set ambitious goals, challenge the status quo, and cultivate a growth mindset as part of AbelsonTaylor Group’s company mentoring and onboarding programs. She leads informal “IncubATor Sessions” to help junior planners de

velop their skills and creativity, which has resulted in several innovations within the agency’s integrated strategy practice. In recognition of her professional achievements and contributions, Restko was honored with a Clio Health Innovators award in 2024.

A committee member of HeartsATWork, AbelsonTaylor’s corporate philanthropy program, Restko actively supports the health and well-being of fellow Chicagoans through activities ranging from fundraisers benefiting area youth and homeless organizations to meal-making for families staying at the city’s Ronald McDonald House.

Outside of work, she combines a love of craft beers with advocacy for Chicago breweries. As a co-founder of Brewery of the Month Club, Restko and fellow members support and promote local beermakers. She is also an avid traveler and spent the pandemic working remotely from a variety of American and European cities.

Restko holds a Master of Science in advertising from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she also earned a Bachelor of Arts in global business and communication.

About AbelsonTaylor Group

AbelsonTaylor Group is the independently owned parent company of four healthcare marketing business units headquartered in Chicago, with employees nationwide. The largest unit, AbelsonTaylor, is a full-service health and wellness advertising agency that has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success for more than 40 years. AT Nutrient is an agency for challenger brands and competitors with existing AbelsonTaylor clients. AT Activate is a full-service media agency providing one-stop, data-driven media services for healthcare clients. And Dose is a full-service production company with a state-of-the-art production studio. All AbelsonTaylor Group agencies are dedicated to helping clients achieve measurable business success, an ROI the company calls Return on Imagination.™

