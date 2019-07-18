CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 – AbelsonTaylor, the world’s largest independent health and wellness advertising agency, has hired veteran marketing strategist Christopher Dimmock as senior vice president of customer insights and engagement.

An innovation specialist whose 28-year career spans all areas of healthcare as well as an impressive roster of iconic consumer brands, Dimmock will focus on integrating and elevating AbelsonTaylor’s capabilities in strategic insight, engagement strategy, and predictive performance analytics. He will also unite the agency’s account planning and engagement strategy teams to foster optimal collaboration and accountability and ensure that all work aligns with client success metrics at every stage of development and execution. He reports to Jeff Berg, executive vice president, director of client services.

“Christopher has a wealth of experience in understanding core human values and developing ideas and experiences that connect to those values and drive decision-making and brand affinity,” said Berg. “He’s also a challenger and big-picture thinker who isn’t afraid to take apart old paradigms and ask if they’re the best way to be thinking about brands. His deep experience and combination of left-brain analytical alacrity and right-brain creativity make him an extremely valuable addition to the agency,” Berg concluded.

Before joining AbelsonTaylor, Dimmock was chief strategy officer at Creata, Inc., a brand promotions agency based in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., where he led a global business strategy practice that leveraged the universal human value of play to generate innovative brand ideas and engagement solutions for global consumer clients including McDonald’s, Coke, Nestle and Kellogg’s.

Prior to that, he was senior vice president and strategic planning director at DRAFTFCB Chicago, where his research in humanizing corporate entities and building emotional commitments to their futures helped win a Cannes Lions Grand Prix and Gold Effie award for client Dow Chemical Company’s “Human Element” campaign. He also worked as vice president, planning director for Leo Burnett USA in the agency’s Chicago headquarters.

Dimmock started his career on the east coast, spending more than 15 years at various agencies in the Boston area and working for a broad spectrum of healthcare, bioscience, technology and consumer packaged goods companies.

Dimmock attended the John E. Anderson Graduate school of Management at UCLA, receiving certification in the Medical Marketing Program in 2005. He also attended the Harvard Business School Executive Education Center, receiving certification in Strategic Marketing Management in 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Vermont in 1991.

