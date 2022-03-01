AbelsonTaylor Hires Jeremy Vannatta as Vice President, Account Director

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 – AbelsonTaylor has hired Jeremy Vannatta, a marketing strategist with strong management and business-development experience in healthcare, as vice president and account director.

Vannatta, who has worked in a broad range of therapeutic categories on both the agency and client sides, will lead a team supporting oncology brands handled by AbelsonTaylor. He will also play a role in managing new business opportunities. Vannatta reports to Lynnette Hunter, executive vice president and director of client services.

“Jeremy’s skills and experience align closely with AbelsonTaylor’s goals,” Hunter said. “In addition to being an accomplished marketer, strategist, and team leader, he also has a record for building strong professional relationships and developing new client offerings and business opportunities. He will be a valuable asset to the agency and I’m pleased to welcome him.”

Vannatta joins AbelsonTaylor from the Chicago office of Seattle-based Reverba, a patient engagement agency where he served as vice president of partnerships and contributed significantly to new business development. Prior to that, as principal and founder of Adista Consulting in Evanston, Ill., he provided counsel to healthcare companies looking to expand their business and compete in new areas. He also served as vice president of sales and marketing for Evanston-based Mettle Sports, a start-up that strengthens communities by building playing fields for street soccer to make the game more accessible. He continues to support the organization in an advisory role.

On the client side, Vannatta worked in senior product management roles with TAP Pharmaceuticals in Lake Forest, Ill. and Takeda Pharmaceuticals in Deerfield, Ill. He began his healthcare career as an analyst with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

Vannatta earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, with concentrations in marketing and strategic management. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo., and studied at Vancouver Film School in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Outside of work, Vannatta is a songwriter, guitar player and singer whose first album, Evolved, is currently available on most music streaming services.

About AbelsonTaylor

AbelsonTaylor is a fiercely independent, full-service health and wellness advertising agency headquartered in Chicago. The company has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success (Return On Imagination™) for 40 years. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn.

