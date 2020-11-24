AbelsonTaylor Hires Scott Moers as Senior Director of Business Development

CHICAGO, Nov.24, 2020 – AbelsonTaylor, one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, has hired Scott Moers as senior director of business development. He will lead a strong business development team and work with all agency departments to advance AbelsonTaylor’s growth, reporting to Executive Vice President Jay Carter.

“Scott’s proven abilities to understand prospective clients’ needs, talk with them about marketplace opportunities, and efficiently guide complex pitches make him a great choice for helping us expand and optimize our new-business efforts,” said Carter. “He also brings marketing strategy experience across a broad range of consumer brands and categories, providing valuable insights applicable to health and wellness marketing.”

Moers has more than 20 years of agency experience, working in business development, brand strategy and account director roles for firms including McCann, WONGDOODY and The Garrigan Lyman Group in Seattle and mcgarybowen, Schafer Condon Carter, Grant Jacoby and Leo Burnett in Chicago. He also ran his own brand strategy consultancy for three years.

Moers holds a Bachelor of Arts in marketing from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., and is a graduate of the university’s Business Leadership Program.

About AbelsonTaylor

Chicago-based AbelsonTaylor is one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, offering strategic, creative, interactive, media and client service expertise. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter and Facebook .

CONTACTS:

Cynthia Amorese

(908) 665-8072

[email protected]

Andrew Lavin

(516) 944-4486

[email protected]