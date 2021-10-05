AbelsonTaylor Hires Yolanda Macias as Agency’s First Director of Diversity and Inclusion

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 – AbelsonTaylor has appointed Yolanda Macias, a specialist in workplace diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), to the newly created position of director of diversity and inclusion.

Macias will develop initiatives that promote and sustain DEI objectives across all levels of the agency, working in partnership with department directors, managers, and other key staff. She will also act as an adviser to AbelsonTaylor’s DEI committee and executive leadership team to inform policy decisions related to people practices, employee engagement, and DEI training. Macias reports to Jeff Berg, president of AbelsonTaylor.

“Yolanda has an impressive record for generating positive change through successful diversity and inclusion programming,” Berg said. “Her knowledge and experience as a change agent make her a valuable and welcome addition to the agency as we intensify our efforts to institutionalize DEI values and practices throughout the company.”

Macias joins AbelsonTaylor from Chicago-based Insights in Color where, as DEI adviser, she led various initiatives advancing DEI in the market research industry. Prior to that, she served as DEI and multicultural lead at Egg Strategy, an insights and brand strategy consultancy in Chicago. Macias began her career working in human resources and education, including two years as a learning behavior specialist with the Chicago public schools.

Macias holds a Master of Arts in industrial and organizational psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She also earned a Master of Education from DePaul University. Earlier this year, she completed a University of South Florida certificate program on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Outside of work, Macias is a yoga and mindful meditation instructor.

