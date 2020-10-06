AbelsonTaylor Promotes Amanda Hartzmark to Senior Director of Marketing Intelligence

Chicago, Oct. 6, 2020 – AbelsonTaylor, one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, has promoted Amanda Hartzmark from director of business development and analysis to senior director of marketing intelligence.

She will spearhead efforts to uncover new market opportunities and help clients achieve maximum growth. Her marketing intelligence team connects leading indicators from engagement channels to key lagging metrics such as sales and share measures, connecting optimal marketing efforts to business results. She reports to Christopher Dimmock, senior vice president, integrated strategy. ­­­­­­

Hartzmark has been instrumental in the agency’s use of new analytic methodologies, including machine learning techniques, to gain insights into the measures that matter to businesses and brands. She recently led two large-scale AbelsonTaylor surveys examining how COVID-19 is affecting physician relationships with their patients and the pharmaceutical industry.

“Amanda’s vision for the future of pharma marketing and her leadership on our recent physician surveys are providing our clients with actionable insight and value,” Dimmock says. “She has the research and analytics expertise to guide our organization forward and to clearly identify key challenges and areas of opportunity. This is an immensely valuable service for our clients.”

Hartzmark has 16 years of research experience. Prior to joining AbelsonTaylor in 2018, she worked as an analyst and consultant for two global market research firms. Before that, she spent several years in academia, earning a Fulbright Scholarship to Brazil to study commodity markets and regulation. She also gave invited lectures at Harvard, UCLA and other colleges and universities.

Hartzmark earned a doctorate and two master’s degrees from the University of Chicago and an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Outside of work, she is an avid open water swimmer and holds a purple belt in the martial art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

About AbelsonTaylor

Chicago-based AbelsonTaylor is one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, offering strategic, creative, interactive, media and client service expertise. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter and Facebook .

CONTACTS:

Cynthia Amorese Andrew Lavin

(908) 665-8072 (516) 944-4486

[email protected] [email protected]