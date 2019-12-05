CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 – AbelsonTaylor, one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, has promoted Amer Ghafari to vice president, director of information technology. His current focus is completing a state-of-the-art IT facility in AbelsonTaylor’s expanded new headquarters in Chicago’s historic Old Post Office, due to open early next year. He reports to Keith Stenlund, executive vice president, chief financial officer.

“Amer is a gifted leader with the skills and vision to help us maintain our IT dominance,” said Stenlund. “He and his team have steadily strengthened our services and security while significantly reducing our operating costs. Under his leadership, AbelsonTaylor is exceptionally well-positioned to meet the constantly changing IT needs of our business.”

Ghafari has more than 16 years of IT experience, working as a consultant, IT manager and systems engineer for a variety of companies. He joined AbelsonTaylor in 2013 and has played a key role in restructuring its operations and implementing a series of new initiatives to deliver more stable, secure and effective technology solutions for the agency.

Ghafari earned an MBA in leadership and change management from Concordia University in Chicago and a B.S. in management information systems from the University of Michigan in Dearborn.

He lives with his wife and three children in Chicago.

