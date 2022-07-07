AbelsonTaylor promotes Amy Restko to account planning director

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 – AbelsonTaylor has promoted Amy Restko to account planning director, acknowledging her leadership in developing successful insights-based marketing strategies for client brands.

She will expand her role in integrating behavioral insights with deep market and product knowledge to help the agency develop brand positioning and creative strategies for a diverse range of clients and products. She will also contribute to new business development. Restko reports to Mike Czuba, vice president of insights innovation.

“Amy has a great combination of skills and innate talents that shine through in everything she does,” Czuba said. “Her sharp thinking inspires her colleagues and drives success for our clients. And her work in propelling AbelsonTaylor’s DE&I initiatives and mentoring young staff enrich our agency culture. She’s a catalyst for positive change in every aspect of her professional life.”

Restko holds a Master of Science in advertising from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she also earned a Bachelor of Arts in global business and communication.

A committee member of Hearts AT Work, AbelsonTaylor’s corporate philanthropy program, Restko actively supports the health and wellbeing of fellow Chicagoans through activities ranging from fundraisers benefiting area youth and homeless organizations to meal-making for families staying at the city’s Ronald McDonald House.

She also combines a love of craft beers with advocacy for Chicago breweries. As a co-founder of Brewery of the Month Club, she and fellow members have been supporting and promoting local beermakers for more than five years.

Restko joined AbelsonTaylor in 2016 from the Chicago office of global communications firm Edelman, where she worked as an associate research analyst.

About AbelsonTaylor

AbelsonTaylor is a fiercely independent, full-service health and wellness advertising agency headquartered in Chicago. The company has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success (Return On Imagination™) for more than 40 years. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn.

