AbelsonTaylor Promotes Ashley Hughes and Caroline Wolf to Account Director

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 – Continuing to reward outstanding leadership during a year of strong business performance and new and imminent launches, AbelsonTaylor has promoted former associate account directors Ashley Hughes and Caroline Wolf to account director.

Hughes will expand her deep credentials in dermatology by leading the account team for an anticipated 2022 launch of a new therapy for plaque psoriasis. Wolf will continue leading the team executing a comprehensive program supporting an oncology therapy that she helped launch earlier this year. Both will also plan for subsequent new indications for the brands they oversee.

Hughes reports to Mark Finn, senior vice president, account director. Wolf reports to Eric Densmore, senior vice president, account director.

Hughes, whose healthcare advertising experience is enriched by extensive consumer experience, joined AbelsonTaylor in 2015 from Grey New York. She has contributed to numerous successful launches during her time with AbelsonTaylor, working in a wide range of diseases including cancer, arthritis, heart disease, and various skin conditions.

Hughes earned a Bachelor of Arts in advertising from Michigan State University, with a specialization in public relations. She also participated in a study-abroad program focusing on advertising in Asia.

Wolf, whose leadership is distinguished by trusted relationships and a strong sense of strategy, joined AbelsonTaylor in 2013, shortly after earning a Bachelor of Science in Communications Studies from Northwestern University.

She played a key role in this year’s successful launch of a new therapy for reducing chemotherapy-induced bone marrow suppression, drawing on her broad experience in oncology. She has developed expertise in several other therapeutic areas during her years with AbelsonTaylor, including dermatology, diabetes, pain management, and pulmonology.

About AbelsonTaylor

AbelsonTaylor is a fiercely independent, full-service health and wellness advertising agency headquartered in Chicago. The company has been creating award-winning work that drives clients’ business success (Return On Imagination™) for 40 years. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Cynthia Amorese

(908) 665-8072

[email protected]

Andrew Lavin

(516) 944-4486

[email protected]